SIERRA VISTA— A handful of community leaders led by former City Councilwoman Gwen Calhoun in a virtual town hall Thursday tackled some weighty topics that included COVID-19 and racism and how these are being handled in Sierra Vista.
While most in attendance agreed Sierra Vista is a community filled with compassionate and caring citizens who come together in times of crisis, a few of the participants also opined that there are other residents — Blacks, LGBTQ+, Hispanics — who may not feel as welcomed or included.
"We live in a wonderful county, but not everyone is seen," said Sierra Vista businesswoman Vera Gates-Williams.
Williams, Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay, Legacy Foundation Executive Director Margaret Hepburn, Calhoun and others, participated in Creating Vibrant Communities — Sierra Vista Virtual Community Town Hall. The latter was organized by Arizona Town Hall, a Phoenix-based non-profit organization that facilitates town-hall style gatherings so that participants can discuss and "solve critical and often divisive policy issues." The organization's president is Tara Jackson.
The group gathered Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and focused on two questions: 1. Consider all of the elements of a healthy and vibrant community, which elements are the strongest in your community? How can you build on the strengths of these elements to improve other elements and overall community health?; 2. To what extent has the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on racism illustrated how different elements affecting community health interact and impact each other and the overall health of the community?
In answering question one, Clay said she has always had a positive response when reaching out to the community for education-related matters.
"When we communicate, things happen," she said.
Hepburn pointed out that Sierra Vista has strong health care by way of Canyon Vista Medical Center and a quality nursing school at Cochise College. She also mentioned the Legacy Foundation and its support of countless nonprofits in the area.
Calhoun, who retired from the City Council in late 2020 after serving on the panel for a decade, said the "nitty gritty" had to be discussed "if we want to come up with any solutions."
Calhoun said she has not seen Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, and people of other groups — such as LGBTQ+ — out often enough when the city has held events.
"I'm truly curious if Sierra Vista really is welcoming to people of other groups," Calhoun said. "As we look at solutions, we need to make sure that we're welcoming to other groups who live here."
A key group impacted by the onslaught of COVID-19, as well as socio-economic issues, are children from poor communities who suffered setbacks when they could not attend school in person, said Ben Reyna, outreach coordinator for Cochise County Schools.
" A lot of kids lost a lot of ground," Reyna said at the session. "Socio-economic disparity left a lot of children behind while they were at home."
Reyna explained that many youngsters had no access to computers or balanced meals.
"School is often the safest place these children go," Reyna said.
Lauren Stevens of Arizona Town Hall explained that the organization facilitates the discussions then prepares a report that's posted on their website.
"(The report is then) sent to the community leaders who sponsor the program," Stevens said in an email. "It is also then published in a report that goes to all who come to the Statewide Town Hall Nov. 3-6. Once the final report is agreed upon at the Statewide, it is published and distributed to ALL municipalities, libraries and school systems throughout the state.
"We are facilitators — we don’t take action," Steven said of the non-profit, which was launched in 1962. "Hopefully, we have given the tools (solutions) to those who can."
Toward the end of the two-hour meeting, Arizona Town Hall Director Jackson called the gathering "a remarkable and robust conversation."
The last question the group fielded was: What are the most important actions that should be taken to make your community healthier and more vibrant? Who should be responsible for taking them? What one action will you commit to take?"
A final report on Thursday's session and some of the issues that surfaced for Sierra Vista, will be posted on the Arizona Town Hall website: https://www.aztownhall.org/Town-Hall-Reports.