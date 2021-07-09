SIERRA VISTA — An agreement hammered out between city officials and Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman that calls for paying Curfman more than $50,000 a year on top of his elected official salary to handle more municipal cases was passed begrudgingly by the Sierra Vista City Council in a 4-3 vote last week.
The approval to pay Curfman $52,500 in addition to the $105,000 he already earns as justice of the peace came at a City Council meeting Thursday evening, the session ending on a sour and somber note.
Three council members — Gregory L. Johnson, Will Benning and Mark Rodriguez — voted against the item. The four members of the panel who voted in favor of paying Curfman had nothing positive to say, indicating that if the city had to run its own court rather than allowing the county do it the cost would be considerably more.
By statute, the city must provide its constituents with court services within the municipality. Since 1990, the city and the county have been in an agreement that calls for the county to run both the city's justice and municipal courts, also known as the court of lower jurisdiction.
With the addition of Curfman's magistrate salary, the city will be paying Cochise County more $300,000 a year to run its courts. If the city decided to dump the county and run its own court, it could almost $2 million, city officials have said.
Curfman's combined salaries of $157,500, said Johnson, is higher than what Cochise County Superior Court judges are paid.
"We are being held hostage by an elected official," Johnson said. "I think it's exorbitant."
He called the vote and the fact that the city is in a situation with no other choice than to have the county run its courts, "An O.K. Corral moment."
Under an amended court agreement with Cochise County that the City Council passed unanimously on Thursday, Curfman also became the city magistrate.
The justice of the peace/magistrate arrangement had been in place before Curfman was elected in November. However, the procedure was thrown into a tailspin last fall when former Justice of the Peace/Magistrate Pat Call refused to sign the court agreement between Sierra Vista and Cochise County. The county has similar pacts with other municipalities, including Bisbee, Douglas and Benson.
Because of Call's action and before Curfman took office, former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue had to appoint attorney Gary Raemaker as the interim magistrate in Sierra Vista. When Call refused to sign the consolidated court agreement in October 2020, he remained JP but was no longer magistrate. Raemaker was chosen by Conlogue because the attorney had been working as pro tempore assisting Call. Conlogue also suggested that the justice and municipal courts and the justice of the peace and magistrate operate separately.
When Curfman came in as justice of the peace — Call did not run for the seat, and his term ended on Dec. 31 — Raemaker was interim magistrate. But within a few days of Curfman taking office, Raemaker declined the offer to become magistrate, citing "unresolved issues" between the city and the county for his decision. That's when Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, who became presiding judge after Conlogue retired, appointed attorney Ann Lund as magistrate while city, county and court officials tried to figure out their next move.
According to city documents, it was decided that reverting to the former arrangement of justice of the peace/magistrate, was the best course of action to take.
Curfman, set to become magistrate, then asked the city for more money for the additional caseload. He told the Herald/Review last week that he negotiated his salary — exactly half of what he's paid as JP — with Sierra Vista City Manager Chuck Potucek and Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough.
"By adding the city court, it has doubled my workload," Curfman said. "They're asking me to handle everything that happens in Sierra Vista."
Johnson and Benning argued that the amount of additional municipal ordinance violations added to Curfman's workload does not merit paying him a second salary.
Mayor Rick Mueller, also disappointed with the outcome, said the City Council held a couple of executive sessions at whih city staff was given instructions on the negotiations with Curfman. At a City Council work session Tuesday he said the city was being forced to eat a "(expletive) sandwich."
Nonetheless, Mueller voted to pay Curfman the money. He said if the item had not passed, council members would have to return to executive session and figure out another strategy.
"It was the best deal we could get at the time," Mueller said. "We have an obligation to our citizens to provide court services."
Mueller was joined in his vote by Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray and councilwomen Carolyn Umphrey and Angelica Landry.
Landry, who has been quiet on the dais since being elected in November, was the most vociferous among those who voted yes.
"This makes me sick to my stomach that we're in this position," said Landry, who was visibly upset and had to stop twice to compose herself. "I think there needs to be more of a discussion. I'm really frustrated that there hasn't been more of a discussion."
When Call was justice of the peace and magistrate, he was not receiving a magistrate's salary, Yarbrough said. When Dickerson was in the same position, he did receive magistrate compensation, but the amount was $28,700, Yarbrough said.
Potucek and Yarbrough both said that paying Curfman was a better alternative than the city setting up its own tribunal.
Potucek expressed chagrin over the court agreement and the Curfman issue at Tuesday's work session: "I don't know what's going to happen to this agreement in the future. We have such very little control over it."