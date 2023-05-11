SIERRA VISTA — This was Antonio Chavez’s day.
The third-year Sierra Vista Police Department Officer who led his department with 1,756 calls for service and 69 DUI arrests was named Cochise County’s Top Cop for 2023.
The Bisbee native and former Pumas star athlete had plenty of top competition for the award at the sixth annual Top Cop Award Ceremony sponsored by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office May 11 at Cochise College. Ten other officers, detectives, deputies and Border Patrol agents were nominated by their departments for the title.
“I’m blown away by this,” said a smiling Chavez, who had to briefly leave in the middle of the ceremony to testify at a hearing. “It's a special day.”
A model officer whose passion for law and order as well as community service has not gone unnoticed, Chavez — who graduated from the Southeast Arizona Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas in 2020 and was a top running back, wrestler and pole vaulter at Bisbee High – was praised by Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher for his work ethic and devotion to his profession.
“Antonio is an exceptional officer who is always active and positive on and off the job,” said Thrasher. “He treats people with the utmost respect, even with those he arrests. He even donates his spare time as a volunteer wrestling coach for Bisbee High School, where he went to school, giving back to his community. He’s a pretty special guy.”
It's the second consecutive year a member of a city police department won the Top Cop award. Last year, Douglas Police Detective Melidda Claudio, who at one time was the only female officer in her department, was the recipient the award.
Each of the other law enforcement officers were nominated by their supervisors.
If it was a special day for Chavez — who also recorded 209 arrests for SVPD — it was also a special one for Cochise County law enforcement members who came to honor each officer.
“You stay on guard in the darkness of the night,” Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa told the officers and their families at the ceremony. “Being a police officer is not just a job, but a calling. You do so with the sense of duty and honor that inspires us all.”
The 10 other enforcement officers nominated by their respective supervisors included U.S. Border Patrol Douglas Station SBPA Leon S. Bartelds, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Willcox Station Aaron Abbot, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian A. Terry Station Duncan Brown, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Shalvoy, Benson Police Department Officer Thomas Edsall, Douglas Police Department Detective Ivan Gamez, Willcox Police Department Officer Eric Sudhoff, Bisbee Police Department Officer Esmerelda Mendoza, Arizona Department of Transportation Douglas Officer Ramon Coronado and Arizona Department of Transportation San Simon Sgt. Richard Fowler.
Perhaps Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels summed it up best.
“The partnership we have in Cochise County is special,” said Dannels. “The reason we do this ceremony every year is to ensure we appreciate law enforcement. Don’t give up the fight.”