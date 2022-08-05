Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — A challenge by one candidate running for the Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board against two of his opponents was halfway victorious after one of his competitors was disqualified from the race by a judge's ruling.

Kale Kiyabu had filed separate complaints against candidates Anthony Reed and Patricia Rochford concerning the signatures submitted on their petitions and that nomination petitions were improperly submitted, the complaints show.

