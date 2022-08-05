SIERRA VISTA — A challenge by one candidate running for the Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board against two of his opponents was halfway victorious after one of his competitors was disqualified from the race by a judge's ruling.
Kale Kiyabu had filed separate complaints against candidates Anthony Reed and Patricia Rochford concerning the signatures submitted on their petitions and that nomination petitions were improperly submitted, the complaints show.
Reed was disqualified from the race on Thursday by Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal, but Rochford was allowed to continue her candidacy.
Others running in that race — there are three vacancies for the board — include Lee Chadbourn, Donald Lee, Hollie Sheriff and Jenny Walston, elections records show.
In the suit against Reed, Kiyabu stated that Reed had submitted 226 signatures. He claimed that 132 were invalid for various reasons, including that some of the signers are not registered voters and that others had signed petitions more than once.
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens' office rejected 78 of the signatures submitted by Reed and accepted 53. That left Reed with less signatures than what is required to run.
Cardinal told Reed that a number of the signatures on his petitions could not be verified.
Reed, who claimed in court the challenge against him by Kiyabu was "political," asked for a continuance in the hearing, but Cardinal denied that and encouraged him to run again.
"Don't be discouraged," the judge said to Reed.
In Rochford's case, Kiyabu claimed that she "improperly submitted copies of nomination petitions which do not contain backside circulators signature page for all 26 copies of nomination petition sheets. "
Kiyabu also claimed Rochford submitted copies of nomination petitions "which appeared to be photographs of the originals pasted into a document and printed." Kiyabu said that violated Arizona laws, as well as Cochise County Arizona Candidate and Committee Handbook stipulations.
Because of that, Kiyabu wanted Rochford's submitted signatures disqualifie as well.
"I'm not challenging the signatures, I'm challenging the manner in which they were filed," Kiyabu said at the proceeding.
Rochford had submitted 227 signatures, but only 27 were rejected, according to Stevens.
The judge asked for a brief recess so she could review the documents Rochford had submitted, as well as case law on the matter, and she decided that Rochford was in compliance and could remain in the race.