SIERRA VISTA — One of the most widely attended programs since it was launched two years ago is gearing up for what school district officials anticipate will be another successful summer learning session.
Now in its third year, Sierra Vista Unified School District’s popular Summer Academy's dual remediation and enrichment program for all K-12 students will be held at Carmichael, Huachuca Mountain and Village Meadows elementary schools, along with Buena High School from June 5 to July 14. Registration for the program began April 3.
Last summer’s enrollment districtwide was up slightly from the previous year with 948 students registered at the four school sites.
The academy, which provided a great many remediation classes for students who needed a little extra support in math and English Language Arts, also provided enrichment classes in courses like art and creative writing.
Summer Academy is free to all students who live in SVUSD boundaries; breakfast and lunch are provided at no charge.
“It was fun, there were a lot of new experiences, parents appreciated the program, it was a classroom experience for classified staff, and there were different enrichment classes offered,” Buena High School student achievement teacher Breanna McDaniel, who was the Summer Academy coordinator, told the governing board in September.
Perhaps the most significant impact of 2022’s Summer Academy was its credit-recovery classes at Buena High, which allowed high school students who struggled through the school year and failed some classes the opportunity to retake those classes and recover those credits to get back on track for graduation.
McDaniel had said not only were 236 credits recovered, but student behavior improved.
This summer, students will be able to take up to four courses of their choosing.
Remediation will be offered in English Language Arts and math for K-8th grade and credit recovery for high school students in ELA, math, health, future focus, tech foundation and social studies.
Students will be able to choose the following enrichment classes, subject to availability:
2D Art (classes could include drawing, painting or mixed media)
3D Art (classes could include fabric arts, sculpting, or collage)
Music (classes could include band, drumming, choir or music theory)
Dancing arts (classes could include ballet or Zumba)
Physical education (classes could include sports)
Alternative exercise (classes could include yoga, Pilates or aerobics)
Creative writing (classes could include story writing, journaling or writing composition)
Science
Technical education (classes could include coding, graphic design or robotics)
Social studies (classes could include history, civics, native culture studies or foreign culture studies)
