SIERRA VISTA — One of the most widely attended programs since it was launched two years ago is gearing up for what school district officials anticipate will be another successful summer learning session.

Now in its third year, Sierra Vista Unified School District’s popular Summer Academy's dual remediation and enrichment program for all K-12 students will be held at Carmichael, Huachuca Mountain and Village Meadows elementary schools, along with Buena High School from June 5 to July 14. Registration for the program began April 3.

