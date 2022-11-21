SIERRA VISTA — It’s every parent and teacher’s worst nightmare: A shooter loose on a school campus.
From Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas to Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, shootings at America’s schools occur too frequently, often with fatalities.
And it can happen anywhere.
But thanks to a $1.2 million mental health grant from America’s Rescue Plan approved by Congress last year, a county-wide consortium will partner with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to provide rapid crisis response services for all participating district schools. It will span a full spectrum of safety measures using advanced technology from threat detection to floor plan imaging through automated, on-demand emergency connectivity.
The multi-faceted program is about keeping Cochise County schools as safe as possible by instantly connecting them to authorities in emergencies with direct communication and live viewing.
“It’s about giving law enforcement the best information possible,” said Cynthia Myers, outreach coordinator with the Cochise County school superintendent’s office, who is overseeing the project. “All we want is for kids to be safe with this program.”
It will be administered by the Cochise Educational Service Agency County Mental Health Consortium and is expected to roll out shortly after the new year when one of three school safety software providers — Raptor Technologies, Navigate360 and Mutualink — is selected.
And that task will fall into the hands of participating district school superintendents who viewed providers’ presentations on Zoom.
“It’s about what the schools want and vote on,” said Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay. “We’re facilitating the project, not just throwing things on the wall so they’ll stick. We want the school superintendents’ voice and their school boards’ voice to count and be validated.
“We want each school district to make a choice. It's a very big decision for superintendents participating in this.”
Clay said not every school superintendent wants to be part of the consortium, and she is okay with that decision.
“We don’t make anyone become part of it,” she added. “They all have the opportunity to join, if they want to.”
While each of the three school safety programs have several different components attached to them, Myers said they are all designed and related to school safety.
“They are all multi-layered, end-to-end technology platforms dealing with lockdown and shooter situations along with solutions for management in mental health areas to help school psychologists identify students with serious behavioral issues,” she said.
Those school districts who decide to participate will prepare an emergency operation and management plans tailored to their individual schools. Myers said it will be something like a business plan, and each operating plan will be different.
“In the end, this will make it so much easier for schools using this technology, especially utilizing its tracking platform,” said Myers. “It can connect information on kids in schools — where they are at any given moment, what room they’re in, parents’ contact information, medications they’re taking — immediately during a lockdown or shooter situation.
“Law enforcement and school superintendents all want school security and safety, and this technology connects all those dots.”