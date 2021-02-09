BISBEE — A junk-filled property at 6900 E. Dake Road in Sierra Vista used for years as an illegal dump site is finally slated for cleanup.
Rutherford Diversified Industries was awarded a $68,000 contract for the cleanup of the property during Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors with Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby in attendance. Pictures show the property is knee deep in all sorts of junk, trash, garbage, tires and metal.
The company is required to remove asbestos and any other hazardous material that may be found on site. The tons of tires must be separated from all other trash and taken to the Western Regional Landfill.
RDI has worked on similar projects for the county, Sierra Vista, Benson, Sunsites and Huachuca City.
“The property has been a problem for years," English said. "But, I wonder, how are we going to maintain it to prevent more dumping?”
Dan Coxworth, Development Services director, believed the illegal dumping has stopped since the county fenced part of the property and locked the gate. The county already removed two trailers from the lot.
The county placed a lien on the property in 2013 due to nonpayment of property taxes.
“Once we get it cleaned up, it can be sold and returned to the tax rolls,” Coxworth said.
The Development Services hazard abatement fund will pay for the cleanup.
The supervisors also approved an intergovernmental agreement with Pima County to handle the county’s restoration to competency program at a cost of $39,000 as requested by Niltza Flores, associate court administrator.
“Several years ago, Cochise County began using Pima County's program of restoration to competency for criminal defendants who were ruled incompetent to stand trial," Flores said.
"To save costs, court administration contracted with a psychiatrist to restore competency in the county's jail rather than send them to Pima County. However, the most difficult cases are still sent to Pima County's program.”