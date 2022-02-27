One of the most unusual businesses in Sierra Vista that spirits adventurous clients on expeditions through Mexico and Latin America to explore jungles for exotic birdlife and ancient ruins might be the best kept secret in Cochise County.
But for thousands of travelers who have hiked remote trails fronting towering waterfalls, Mayan ruins and temples in places like Belize and Ecuador, Mark Pretti’s Nature Tours is hardly a secret.
Pretti’s prominent nature-based tour business led by an acclaimed guide has been taking naturalists and adventurers to parts known and unknown filled with stunning biodiversity, indigenous presence and breathtaking scenery for 20 years.
For those who are serious birders and lovers of natural history — especially the Mayan civilization — Pretti’s trips are the equivalent of the Super Bowl and World Series packed into an unforgettable seven-to-15-day expedition.
They fill up quickly, and like hundreds of nature-based tourism companies in the world, Pretti’s tours are in high demand. Nature-based tourism has become the fastest-growing segment of the tourism industry; it includes journeys to national parks and wilderness areas, birdwatching, photography, stargazing, camping and hiking in developing countries where a large portion of the world's biodiversity is concentrated. Industry leaders say experiential tourists are interested in a diversity of natural and cultural resources, want what is real and look to be immersed in a rich natural, cultural or historical experience.
But before it became trendy, Pretti’s tours had already been delivering that experience, primarily to Latin America, since 1991. He averages about 12 trips per year, one in Southeast Arizona and the others in Latin America, with several locations in Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil. He almost always takes eight clients per trip, but with a few exceptions he’ll add another person. Tours vary from seven days (Southeast Arizona) to 15 days (Mato Grosso, Brazil), and prices range from about $2,500 a person (Arizona) to about $7,500 a person (Brazil). All of his advertising is by word-of-mouth; his clients, he says, are really good at spreading the word.
For most of them, it’s the trip of a lifetime.
Overall, Pretti said his trips are ”pretty cushy” with nice hotels and lodges, good vehicles, good food and other amenities.
“There are a few spots that might be a bit on the rustic side, but almost always a very nice-and-clean version of rustic, and almost always with great forest, scenery and wildlife right outside your front door,” he said. “A few of the lodges and hotels are what I would call high-end, rather luxurious.”
But many of his tours are what Pretti calls "lodge-based," where they go from jungle lodge-to-jungle lodge-to-jungle lodge, never staying in a city.
“These are some of my favorites,” he said. “We are completely immersed in peace, beauty and wildlife for the entire tour. All of these countries have excellent biodiversity, good infrastructure and many smart, talented and hard-working people, so they’re ideal for what I do.”
A transplant from San Francisco, Pretti and his wife, Karen, left the Bay Area in 1996, where they both worked as physical therapists, and moved to Sierra Vista.
“We had a growing interest in general nature and birdwatching as a hobby, and that’s sort of why we moved here,” he said. “We wanted to get out of the busy Bay Area and live someplace with lots of open space and great wildlife.”
For the Pretti’s, Sierra Vista was exactly what they were looking for. The area’s riparian corridors, towering mountains, Chihuahuan desert and grasslands created one of the most diverse ecosystems in the U.S., attracting a staggering range of birdlife and offering world-class birding year-round.
Pretti soon immersed himself in his new-found paradise that would eventually pave the way for his nature-based tour business.
“I began to volunteer for various conservation based groups — The Nature Conservancy, Friends of the San Pedro River, Huachuca Audubon Society,” he said. “That volunteer work unexpectedly turned into a job as naturalist at The Nature Conservancy’s Ramsey Canyon Preserve in February of 1998.”
He worked on many environmental education projects, including leading field trips for all kinds of groups — schools, birdwatchers, civic groups, senior citizens and others — and realized how much he loved it. He began doing weeklong natural history and birdwatching trips, which started to develop the knowledge and skills that would lead him to start his own nature-based tour business in the summer of 2001.
“During the time I worked with The Nature Conservancy, I worked with thousands of visitors at the preserve, as well as many hundreds of volunteers, and this was the seed that would blossom into a client-base,” he said. “Nature-based tourism, and birdwatching in particular, have been growing significantly in the last 30 years. I saw this firsthand for many years, so I had a strong feeling that my business would work.”
Two decades after he began his tour business, nature-based tourism has steadily grown into a major component of the tourism industry and despite the pandemic, shows no slowing down.
“It's what I loved doing and what I wanted to do, so off I went,” he said.
What’s not to love about this?
It’s a one-person operation, and Pretti does all the trip scouting, organizing and leading. Over the years, he has built up quite a knowledge base, finding new locations, along with contacts and providers, which he said involves a great deal of effort.
“But again, this is what I love to do, so it’s been super fun,” he added.
He made his first trip to Mexico in 1997.
“From there, I just kept heading further south, adding new trips and learning more and more about neotropical ecology and species,” he said. “My first group trips were with the Nature Conservancy in Southeast Arizona, and my first trip outside the country was to Sonora, Mexico, in 2000.”
Pretti kept learning as he went. He and his wife worked as guides at the Cristalino Jungle Lodge in Brazil for three months in 2004 and again for four months in 2006.
“This is pristine Amazonian rainforest, and it was about as intense as it gets for species richness,” he explained. “After those experiences, it was much easier to learn new countries in Latin America. A large part of the ‘learning' was developing relationships with local providers — drivers, hotels, restaurants, local guides, boat plots, artists, etc. This is also a process and takes a while, but the good news is that I have met, and now work with, well over 100 colleagues that have become good and very reliable friends without whom I would have no business.”
For years, his tour business was busy and running smoothly. And then COVID-19 hit the world.
“COVID was a disaster for me and everyone I work with in Latin America,” he said. “I had zero work for 14 months, and it was a tough time, more so mentally and emotionally than financially for me.”
In the fall of 2020, he did a one-day bird-a-thon fundraiser and raised $23,000 from his clients to support conservation groups and individuals in all of the Latin American countries where he worked.
“The arrival of the vaccines earlier this year changed everything and fortunately many — but certainly not all — of my clients have been ready and willing to travel,” he said. "I never would have imagined that I’d do nine group trips in 2021. It’s been a great year.”
He also follows up with each traveler after each trip. So far, there have been no COVID-related issues.
Pretti’s take on the future makes you want to trade places with the guy.
“Nothing really specific other than to keep doing what I love to do for as long as I can do it,” he said. “I leave for Mexico this Monday and have four back-to-back trips there and in Belize, and from there, it’s a pretty ambitious travel schedule for the year.”