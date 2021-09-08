If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made three DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Sierra Vista area on Sept. 4.
The Labor Day weekend detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Huachuca City Police Department.
The result was 67 traffic stops or contacts, 44 warnings or repair orders, seven civil speed citations, four civil citations, one distracted driving warning for use of a cell phone, eight seatbelt citations, one open container citation, two miscellaneous criminal citations, one misdemeanor warrant arrest, one regular misdemeanor DUI arrest, one extreme misdemeanor DUI arrest, and one drug-related misdemeanor DUI arrest.
The blood alcohol content of one of the two alcohol-related DUI arrests was 0.158, just lower than two times the legal limit of 0.08. The second alcohol-related DUI arrest and the drug-related DUI arrest required a blood draws.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers also pursued a vehicle in the Ramsey Road area traveling northbound on State Route 92 at a rate of 112 mph in a 55-mph zone. Due to unsafe driving, troopers stopped pursing the vehicle in the Canyon de Flores area in the interest of public safety.
“The safety of the public is always the priority of any law enforcement pursuit, and this was a good of example of the public safety outweighing the capture of the driver,” says Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Tim Wachtel.
The Sierra Vista Police Department also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Holiday Reporting Period Program by reporting miscellaneous traffic stats from Sept. 4-6.
The following statistics were recorded: 95 traffic stops or contacts, 73 warnings or repair orders, three civil speed citations, five miscellaneous civil citations, one drug-related felony arrest, one open container misdemeanor arrest, one leaving the scene of an accident misdemeanor arrest, one aggravated felony DUI arrest, one regular misdemeanor DUI arrest, and one extreme misdemeanor DUI arrest.
All three DUI arrests required blood draws.
With the continuous support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force reminds drivers that if you choose to drive hammered, you will get nailed. Get a designated driver, not a DUI!