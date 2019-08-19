BISBEE – Monday morning, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors officially set tax levies and tax rates for the county, municipalities and special districts.
Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd approved the levies and tax rates in a special meeting as the state requires the county to take action by, on or before the third Monday in August each year.
For county taxpayers, the primary property rate stays the same as it has been for the last several years at $2.6747 per $100 property valuation, which will provide $25.190 million in revenue to the general fund.
Annual property assessments by the county assessor’s office showed an increase, totaling $914,485,649 for the 2019–2020 fiscal year.
The tax rate for Cochise Community College is up slightly from the 2018–2019 rate of 2.4023 to 2.4516 and will bring in $23.081 million.
The county school equalization tax dropped from 0.4741 to 0.4566 to produce a revenue of $4.3 million.
The Cochise County Library District tax rate, at 0.1451, is unchanged from last year, as is the Cochise County Flood Control District at 0.2597. Revenues for the two districts revenue are $1.366 million and $2.071 million, respectively.
Secondary county tax rates for the library and flood districts remained the same at 0.1451 and 0.2597, respectively, producing a combined revenue of $4 million.
City tax rates
Benson: 0.8704, up from 0.8288. Revenue: $39.388 million.
Bisbee: 2.9152, up from 2.8261. Revenue: $37.018 million.
Douglas: 1.1782, down from 1.1949. Revenue: $54.510 million.
Huachuca City: 1.3300, down from 1.13373. Revenue: $7.505 million.
Sierra Vista: 0.1124, down from 0.1136. Revenue: $324.172 million.
Tombstone: 0.9305, down from 0.9461. Revenue: $13.426 million.
Willcox: 0.417, down from 0.4228. Revenue: $18.92 million.
School districts’ tax rates
Sierra Vista Elementary #68: primary 2.2555, up from 2.0780. Revenue: $9.007 million. Secondary: 0.3671, up from 0.3627. Revenue: $1.466 million.
Buena High School Unified District: primary 2.1312, up from 2.0545. Revenue: $8.582 million. Secondary rate: 0.1694, up from 0.1273. Revenue: $682,075.
Benson Unified: primary 4.3971, down from 4.6824. Revenue: $3.121 million. Secondary: 2.3605, up from 1.9024. Revenue: $1.675 million.
Bisbee Unified: primary 4.2597, down from 4.9177. Revenue: $2.262 million. Secondary: 0.6753, down from 0.7524. Revenue: $358,689.
Douglas Unified: primary 6.1244, down from 7.1090. Revenue $4.409 million. Secondary, 0.7303, down from 0.9358. Revenue $525,809.
Tombstone Unified: primary 4.0702, down from 4.8015. Revenue: $2.064 million.
Willcox Unified: primary 3.9318, down from 4.1002. Revenue: $2.648 million. Secondary 2.5185, up from 2.3919. Revenue: $1.696 million.
Other special district taxes can be viewed online on the Cochise County website.