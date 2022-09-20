BISBEE — A Cochise County jail as proposed by staff needs new communication technology and a fully staffed health care clinic.
The Jail District Public Outreach Committee met Sept. 16 and heard from county Information Technology Chief Information Officer Joe Casey about the problems inherent with detention staff closed-channel communications in a brick building with a lot of metal, as well as the need to provide better video conferencing in order to connect prisoners with the courts and a system of closed circuit cameras to provide better security for staff and inmates.
“Most of these essential technologies we currently operate with were either non–existent or unavailable when the facility was built,” Casey said. “Everything has been retrofitted into the facility. Despite all our efforts to accomplish what is within reach, when compared to new or more modern facilities, our capabilities and technology is substandard.
“Historically, radio communications within the jail have been inadequate. Radio calls for emergency response sometimes went unheard by some officers.”
Casey pointed out the existing remote conferencing capabilities are hampered by the noise from the jail. Sound-deafening padding on the walls in rooms used for conferencing has been of some benefit.
An innovative idea to save taxpayer money on repairs would be technology to limit the number of flushes per cell to stop prisoners from clogging up toilets with blankets and sheets.
Casey also says small body scan systems would stop drugs from getting into each of the three county facilities. There are scanners on the market today that reduce exposure to X–rays and can be used in smaller spaces.
More discussion was held in executive session as elements of the technology design plan needed to be withheld from the public due to security concerns.
Need for a health clinic
Megan Kennedy, county division director of Detention Health Services, said testing for COVID–19 continues with average tests numbering 32 a week, though it has a high of 150 tests a week.
“As of Week 33 of 2022, there have been a total of 115 confirmed cases of COVID–19 in individuals housed in the jail,” she said. “We worked very closely with Sheriff's Department Detention Staff and Cochise County Health and Social Services in order to develop a comprehensive and productive procedural outline regarding COVID-19. The outline was used as a template for many counties across Arizona due to its thorough, appropriate and strict contents.”
Recommendations for the new jail include two isolation rooms with negative pressure for prisoners with contagious diseases and a far larger health clinic and staff to serve their needs, both physical and mental, she said.
Drug use and mental health issues can go hand in hand and are at the top of the list of concerns in a 2017 survey for residents of Bisbee, Douglas, Benson and Sierra Vista. The Willcox survey did not indicate residents were concerned with those issues, she said.
Nationwide statistics she provided about the medical, dental and psychiatric needs of prisoners show about 4.9 million people are jailed every year, with one in four experiencing multiple arrests. Individuals with two or more arrests and bookings are twice more likely to have serious or moderate mental illness than individuals facing their first. Two-thirds of the sentenced jail population meet the criteria for drug dependence or abuse, compared to 5% of general population.
“Access to care means that, in a timely manner, a patient is seen by a qualified health care professional, is rendered a clinical judgment and receives care that is ordered,” according to the National Commission of Correctional Health Care, which provides education, certification, research and standards for detention care.
The health of inmates are assessed within the first 24 hours of incarceration. In 2020, 1,312 assessments were done at the jail with 1,434 in 2021. So far in 2022, 1,170 assessments have been done.
Diabetes, asthma and heart disease are some of the chronic diseases the health staff have to deal with on a daily basis and they must ensure inmates receive needed medications, Kennedy said.
Better technology for telemedicine is a dire need and would help limit the transport of prisoners to medical providers.
The county shelled out $903,286 in 2021 for long-term hospitalizations, ambulance transports, emergency room visits and air ambulances, Kennedy noted. That is a 33% increase over the previous year.
The jail has experienced an increase in severely mentally ill population, she continued. There are fewer resources available for such patients in the county. To save time, it is quicker for law enforcement to transport someone to jail than to a medical facility, says the Treatment Advocacy Center.
"Cochise County has three detention centers for law enforcement to book individuals and zero psychiatric diversion sites,” she said. “Community re–entry needs are immense.”
At any given time, there may be upward of 20% of the jail population on psychiatric medications.
The existing jail does not have a medical clinic per se. It has an area that was converted to a small clinic, but there is not enough room to protect patients’ rights to privacy, Kennedy said. There is also not enough room for staff to take breaks. There is an increased workload, but staffing levels remain the same. Staff works from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There were four full-time detention registered nurses, two part-time RNs and administrative staff. The county has contracted with a mental health nurse and a doctor who treats patients through telemedicine. It costs the county about $990,000 annually for the detention health staff.
Kennedy suggested there should be 24 hour a day care, seven days a week, which would require eight full-time RNs, or a combination of full- and part-time shifts, and two part-time RNs in addition to the administrative staff. The additional staff would raise the cost to more than $1.3 million annually.
“If the number of inmates continues to grow, we may not be able to meet county standards,” Kennedy said.
Voter survey planned
Paul Bentz, senior vice president of research and strategy with HighGround Inc., a public relations company in Phoenix, said it will conduct a 15-minute telephonic survey with about 400 registered voters to gauge their reaction to a new, half-cent sales tax specifically for the new jail district with a sunset clause of 25 years.
“We want to find out what the voters think about it,” said Bentz. “We’ll provide an accurate and unbiased survey result. We don’t pull punches. This will be a full review.”
Committee member Frank Antenori again asked for the cost of the new jail so people would know what they were voting for “before we turn on the money spigot.” The extra half cent sales tax could rise to upward of 10 cents on the dollar in some cities if approved, which he said was important to keep in mind.
Estimates for a new jail are expected to run about $90 million. If courts and attorney offices are included it jumps to $110 million.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka noted the Board of Supervisors can end the tax at any time.
The next committee meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office after the members take a private tour of the jail. The virtual meeting can be viewed via: https://destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=26244&mt=ALL&get_month=9&get_year=2022&dsp=ag&seq=2435.