After learning the details of a 14-year-old Douglas boy’s proclivities for everything from marbles and baseball cards to Abraham Lincoln and the terrorist organization ISIS, a Cochise County Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered the youngster be remanded to the juvenile justice system so he can get the mental health care he needs.
Carlos Eduardo Santacruz was arrested in May after authorities found one pipe bomb and the makings of a second in a back room of the residence he shares with his mother and older brother.
Prior to his arrest, the teen caught the attention of federal investigators in the spring because of the posts he made on social media in support of terroristic acts and beliefs. Investigators said Santacruz also provided instructions on how to make a bomb in his posts.
When he was indicted in May, his offenses included inducing to promote terrorism, furnishing and assisting in acts of terrorism, facilitating an act of terrorism and misconduct involving weapons. He has been held at the Cochise County Jail ever since his arrest and was charged as an adult.
On Tuesday, Cochise County Legal Defender Xochitil Orozco requested that Santacruz be remanded to the juvenile justice system because of his age and because of his severe mental health issues. The boy is autistic.
Orozco also had filed a motion requesting that the hearing to determine whether Santacruz’s case should be transferred to the juvenile justice system be conducted in a closed courtroom. But Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal said that because there had been so much media coverage regarding the boy’s case, he had already been exposed to the public.
Cardinal, however, placed a condition on the media present at Tuesday’s hearing, asking that no details of Santacruz’s academic problems and mental health issues be published.
After hearing testimony from Douglas Police detective Ivan Gamez, Santacruz’s mother, Maria Salazar, and Alicia Barados, the general adult education teacher at the jail, Cardinal granted Orozco’s motion, ordering Santacruz transferred to a juvenile detention center in Santa Cruz County and sending his case to Division Six under Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon. The latter handles juvenile cases.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre wanted Santacruz kept in the adult system, saying the teenager had gone to the “dark side” of the internet and had spread messages of hate with his social media posts, as well as with the writings that were found scrawled on the wall of the boy’s cell at the county jail.
“What he is proffering on the internet is hate. What he is proffering on the walls of his jail cell is hate,” McIntyre said. “We’re here because he built a bomb and he reached out to other people with similar interests on how to build a bomb.”
Gamez said the writings on Santacruz’s jail cell walls included musings about ISIS, methods of terrorizing disbelievers, statements about Nazi groups and drawings of bombs. He said the youngster had a fascination with the Tsarnaev brothers. Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013.
Underneath the teen’s cell bunk were instructions on how to build a bomb, Gamez added.
The detective also testified that Santacruz had been cooperative and told him he built the bomb because he felt his family needed protection. Santacruz’s older brother had apparently received death threats recently from drug cartel members after the sibling commented on underage drug mules bringing drugs into the U.S. from Mexico.
The youngster’s mother meanwhile, with the aid of a Spanish interpreter, described a somewhat grim home life because of Santacruz’s mental health struggles and her older son’s problems with the law.
Cochise County juvenile probation officer Rebecca Thorington, who testified for the defense, also advocated for Santacruz to be remanded to the juvenile justice system, saying he would receive better care in a locked mental health facility where he could be “rehabilitated.”
The best place for the teen, Thorington said, would be the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections because of the mental health assistance he would receive there.
Cardinal asked Thorington whether she still recommended the juvenile corrections institution for the teenager even after hearing about Santacruz’s writings and beliefs. Thorington said she did.
In her closing argument, Orozco said she agreed with McIntyre that her client had indeed gone down a “scary hole.”
“I’m very grateful that law enforcement found the bomb and that no one was hurt,” Orozco said. “But as a 14-year-old boy, I don’t think he knew the ramifications of what he was saying or doing. He has all these things going on in his mind and he doesn’t know what to do with them.”
She said Santacruz had gone into an “internet hole” and it would take a lot of work to get him out of it.
Calling the Santacruz case “troubling,” Cardinal took into consideration the boy’s age and his various disabilities, the lack of prior felonies and the gravity of the current charges lodged against him. She said she believed he would get the most help in the juvenile justice system.
Santacruz’s next hearing is set for Aug. 9 in front of Bannon.