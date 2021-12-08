The attorney for an 18-year-old woman accused of molesting and exploiting a child is requesting that a judge transfer her case to juvenile court because her offenses occurred when she was a minor.
But Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who is prosecuting the case against Alyssa Stone, said in court Monday that aside from the fact that the defendant is now 18, her offenses were so "egregious" that the consequences she would face in the juvenile justice system would not be sufficient for the charges she faces.
Stone, who turned 18 on Nov. 25, was indicted on Nov. 4 and charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child because she “knowingly did record, film, photograph, develop or duplicate any visual depiction in which a minor under the age of 15 is engaged in exploitative exhibition or other sexual conduct ... “The indictment also states that Stone, “knowingly did distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, purchase, electronically transmit, possess or exchange (a) visual depiction in which a minor under 15 is engaged in exploitative exhibition or other sexual conduct.”
She also faces three counts of molestation of a child.
The crimes were committed between January 2020 and June 2021. The victim was under the age of 2 when the abuse occurred, a report shows. Stone was 16 and 17 at the time of the offenses, based on her date of birth.
The case originated in Canada and led investigators to Arizona where a 3-year-old child was taken from a mobile home in Tucson, a report shows. The lead investigators on the case were from Homeland Security Investigations and the Tucson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s unit, the report shows.
While the victim was found in Tucson and Stone was arrested there, the crimes took place in Sierra Vista, McIntyre said recently.
The details revealed in the report paint an especially heinous scenario because the offenses Stone is accused of were committed against a child who was younger than 2.
According to the report, Stone is seen in videos abusing the youngster. She then distributed the material on the internet.
That’s how agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Calgary in Alberta, Canada, came upon the case.
According to the report, HSI Calgary received information in June regarding an individual in Edmonton, Alberta, communicating with a user on Snapchat. The exchange between the two included videos of a “young female” abusing a child.
HSI agents traced the origins of the video and were led to Stone in Tucson, the report shows.
On Oct. 27, the Tucson Police ICAC obtained a search warrant for a mobile home in the city. That’s where the toddler was found. Stone was arrested and taken to the Pima County Jail, the report shows. The teenager admitted to “victimizing the child and sending the videos.”
Defense attorney Cynthia Brubaker has filed a motion asking Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal to transfer the case to juvenile court because of Stone's age when the crimes were committed. She requested a hearing on the motion, which Cardinal granted and is now scheduled for Jan. 4.
Brubaker, a deputy Cochise County public defender, listed 10 points in her motion that she said Cardinal must address in order to determine if Stone's case should be transferred to juvenile court.
Half of the stipulations address prior criminal history and/or gang involvement by the defendant, which Brubaker states do not apply to her client.
Three of the factors however focus on the "degree" of the defendant's participation in the offenses, the "victim's view of the offense" and the "juvenile's [Stone] mental and emotional condition."
In the motion, Brubaker said that she has not yet met with her client to discuss the case and "is unable to provide facts" concerning Stone's emotional and mental condition, her family background or her level of maturity.
The attorney did cite other cases that focus on the lack of maturity, experience and responsibility of juveniles as compared to adults, as well as the development of a juvenile's brain and the ability of juveniles to rehabilitate.
Additionally, Brubaker, who mentioned that Stone faces a life sentence if convicted, cited section H of an Arizona Revised Statute that allows juvenile court to have jurisdiction over a defendant until the person turns 19.
Section H of A.R.S. 8-202 says: "At any time before an adjudication hearing or a proceeding in which a juvenile is admitting to an allegation in a petition that alleges the juvenile is delinquent, the state may file a notice of intent to retain jurisdiction over a juvenile who is seventeen years of age. If the state files a notice of intent to retain jurisdiction, the juvenile court's jurisdiction over a juvenile is retained on the filing of the notice and the court shall retain jurisdiction over the juvenile until the juvenile reaches nineteen years of age."
McIntyre's response against transferring Stone to juvenile court, is based solely on Brubaker's citation of A.R.S. 8-202(H), calling it an "interesting loophole."
He wrote that the key word in that section is the word "If" in the sentence that begins with "If the state files a notice of intent to retain jurisdiction..."
McIntyre stated that in this case, the word "if" places the entire decision on the prosecutor, not the defense attorney or the judge. He stated that the prosecution would not file the notice of intent.
"The state would decline to do so in a case this egregious given the age of the defendant at the time of the offense, the nature of her offenses,...and that now she is legally an adult," McIntyre added. "Less than one year of rehabilitation services in the juvenile system is simply not a sufficient consequence in this matter assuming it was even a legal possibility."