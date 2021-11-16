A 17-year-old girl has been indicted on 11 counts of sexual exploitation and molestation of a child, the Cochise County Attorney's Office said this week.
The defendant, Alyssa Stone, was arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court on Monday and is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $100,000 secured bond. She is being charged as an adult and turns 18 in two weeks.
The case has international implications, the investigation originating in Canada and leading authorities to Arizona where a 3-year-old child was taken from a mobile home in Tucson, a report shows. The lead investigators on the case were from Homeland Security Investigations and the Tucson Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children's unit, the report shows.
While the victim was found in Tucson and Stone was arrested there, the crimes took place in Sierra Vista, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre told the Herald/Review. The crimes were committed between January 2020 and June 2021.
The details revealed in the report paint an especially heinous scenario because the offenses Stone is accused of were committed against a child who was younger than 2.
According to the report, Stone is seen in videos abusing the youngster. She then distributed the material on the internet.
That's how agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Calgary in Alberta, Canada, came upon the case.
According to the report, HSI Calgary received information in June regarding an individual in Edmonton, Alberta, communicating with a user on Snapchat. The exchange between the two included videos of a "young female" abusing a child.
HSI agents traced the origins of the video and were led to Stone in Tucson, the report shows.
On Oct. 27, the Tucson Police ICAC obtained a search warrant for a mobile home in the city. That's where the toddler was found. Stone was arrested and taken to the Pima County Jail, the report shows. The teenager admitted to "victimizing the child and sending the videos."
In the indictment, dated Nov. 4, Stone is charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor child because she "knowingly did record, film, photograph, develop or duplicate any visual depiction in which a minor under the age of 15 is engaged in exploitative exhibition or other sexual conduct ... " The indictment also states that Stone, "knowingly did distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, purchase, electronically transmit, posses or exchange (a) visual depiction in which a minor under 15 is engaged in exploitative exhibition or other sexual conduct."
She also faces three counts of molestation of a child.
McIntyre said that once it was determined the incidents took place in Sierra Vista, the Arizona Attorney General's Office asked McIntyre's office to "handle prosecution" and Stone was transferred to Cochise County.
At her arraignment Monday, Stone appeared via video from the Cochise County Jail. She entered a plea of not guilty through her defense attorney, Ashley Allred.
Her next hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 5.