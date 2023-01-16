CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST — Former Gov. Doug Ducey’s shipping container border wall is coming down. But even as it happens, tensions between environmental groups and the state, contractors and the U.S. Forest Service remain.
Last Thursday, the Forest Service gave media outlets access to the temporary border closure area in the Coronado National Forest where the deconstruction is taking place. The area was closed for safety concerns on Jan. 3 and will remain closed until March 15.
Journalists were escorted into the border closure area by Forest Service personnel and instructed to remain within a taped-off area to view the work taking place. No interviews with the Forest Service, state officials or contractors were permitted. Some in attendance expressed frustration over the limited access and described it as a “dog and pony show.”
During Thursday’s visit, the Herald/Review witnessed shipping containers that had been removed from the wall being loaded onto trailers with a forklift and being hauled out of the Coronado National Forest. It was a loud and dusty affair with heavy equipment and trucks constantly sounding their horns.
As contractors drove the shipping containers out, they shielded their faces from the cameras recording the process. The shipping containers were being transported north to a storage site at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
About 1.2 miles or 300 containers had been removed from the border by the end of last Wednesday. Almost 4 miles of shipping containers had been placed along the border before construction ceased in December.
Despite taking place on federal lands managed by the Forest Service, the removal process is being handled by the state and the contractor, AshBritt, hired by former Gov. Ducey. The Forest Service had directed all questions on the matter to the Department of Justice due to its active litigation status. The DOJ has not responded to the Herald/Review’s multiple requests for comment on the matter.
Starr Farrell, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service, confirmed that the Forest Service has been routinely monitoring the environmental destruction that has taken place as a result of the construction and removal. This information will be used for future remediation efforts once the shipping containers have been fully removed.
Many are concerned this is not enough. Last Monday, the Forest Service approved permits for five monitors to document the process as well. The five permitted monitors are Kate Scott and Tony Heath of the Madrean Archipelago Wildlife Center, Russ McSpadden of the Center for Biological Diversity, Eric Mesa of the Sierra Club and Myles Traphagen of the Wildlands Network.
“We want to see how they’re doing the work because we know they did it carelessly when they put it up,” said Scott. Earlier that morning, Scott and Heath found a lit cigarette hazardously tossed into the dry grass, presumably by one of the contractors.
This authorized monitoring process has sparked controversy. On Thursday morning, Scott and Heath were at the border alongside media crews.
They told the Herald/Review they had a heated confrontation with construction personnel that morning who claimed they were in the way and did not have the proper paperwork with them. Construction personnel threatened to call the police.
Later that afternoon, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told the Herald/Review that no such call had been made that day. Personnel from the Forest Service were on scene to speak with the monitors about the situation.
“It’s a little discouraging when the Forest Service is assuming that we’re in the wrong place,” said Scott.
On Friday, all five monitors were informed their permits had been revoked. Robin Silver, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Herald/Review the reason given for the revocation was safety. The Forest Service has not responded to the Herald/Review’s request for comment on the matter.
The revocation of the monitoring permits was met with frustration and dismay from the monitors and their organizations.
“Safety - this is not a rational or defensible reason,” said Silver. “The real reason is that the contractor is doing a great deal of damage. This makes the Forest Service, USDA and DOJ look really bad for doing nothing for so long and now it is going to take a long time to rehab the area even after the containers are gone. They did not want us embarrassing them by observing, documenting and releasing imagery to the press.”
Scott compared this process to the construction of the border wall under former President Donald Trump. She said during that process she was permitted to monitor everything from a safe distance.
The revocation of the permits brought additional legal frustrations for the Center for Biological Diversity. The Center has active litigation over Clean Water Act violations during the construction of the shipping container wall.
Silver told the Herald/Review that by revoking its permit to monitor, the Forest Service was making it more difficult for the center to make its case in court.
“As you know, we have active Clean Water Act litigation making it essential that we observe and document the status of the construction activities to know if our concerns about documented violations of law are remedied or not … to say that we disagree with your decision would be a gross understatement of our concerns,” wrote Silver in an email to Coronado National Forest Service Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry on Friday.
It seems unlikely tensions will die down anytime soon as the shipping containers continue being removed from the border.