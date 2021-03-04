COCHISE COUNTY — Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech impediment are now able to text 911 in the face of an emergency, public safety officials said Wednesday.
The new service — Text to 911 — would be invaluable to people who might find themselves in a situation where calling for help could endanger their lives and texting is the only option, police and Cochise County Sheriff’s Officials said.
While public safety officials stressed that calling 911 is always the preferred method, they welcomed that dispatch communications centers are now able to accept calls for help via text.
Dispatchers at Southeastern Arizona Communications, as well as at the Benson, Bisbee, Douglas and Willcox police departments — these agencies have their own emergency dispatch services — are now able to receive Text to 911 calls. SEACOM dispatches for the Cochise County Sheriff’s office, Sierra Vista Police, Huachuca City Police, Sierra Vista Fire & Rescue, Fry Fire District and 18 other rural fire departments.
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher praised the new service as an added lifesaver.
“We are excited to finally offer Text to 911 in Sierra Vista as part of our partnership in SEACOM,” Thrasher said Wednesday. “This program offers another avenue to people to get the help in a time of need. While we prefer those who need help to call into 911 to be able to get the specific help they need, Text to 911 has the potential to save lives for those who are hearing impaired or those who may be in dangerous situations and need another option.”
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas echoed Thrasher’s excitement and said emergency dispatchers across Arizona will all be outfitted to receive Text to 911 by the end of June.
Asking for help via text is easy. Capas explained that on a cell phone the person texting for help would type 911 in the field where a name or someone’s phone number would be entered. Then the plea for help would be written in the space where one would normally type a text message. The text would be received on a 911 dispatcher’s computer screen on the other end, Capas said.
If the person texting for help does not know his or her location, the communications center would be able to pinpoint it from the signal that’s picked up from a cell phone tower, Capas said.
Text to 911 was born out of a 2016 lawsuit filed against the state by two individuals from Surprise, who have been deaf since birth, and a third person from Tempe who is hard of hearing. The plaintiffs in the case pointed to the defendant’s failure to provide text-to-911 service, denying persons with disabilities meaningful access to a Public Safety Answering Point or a 911 dispatcher.
A resolution was reached with the plaintiffs when the Maricopa Association of Governments, which oversees the Maricopa Region 911 system, agreed to implement the Text to 911 service in the Maricopa Region.
Additionally, the state, according to the lawsuit, created a Text-to-9-1-1 Services Fund with money from the Emergency Telecommunication Services Revolving Fund, of $1.3 million. The money is available to each 911 system administrator in Arizona to cover costs for the Text to 911 service.
Other counties in the state that have Text to 911 include, Apache, Coconino, Gila, Pima, Maricopa, Yuma, La Paz, Mohave and Yavapai.