COCHISE COUNTY — Local nature sanctuaries advise residents to be cautious of impending safety hazards from monsoon season. According to the National Weather Service’s “Monsoon Awareness Week” campaign, monsoon season started on June 15.
“The storms, which are not unique to the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, bring high winds, lightning strikes, flash flooding, torrential rain and hail,” said Ron Stewart, vice president and interim president of the Friends of the San Pedro River in an email.
“These natural events create potentially hazardous conditions near the San Pedro River: wildfire, flooding, collapsing banks, debris moving in the river, trees falling, insect pests,” Stewart said. “Though temperatures moderate to a degree during the monsoons, the heat demands precautions when spending time outdoors.”
If a wildfire is spotted, Stewart advises visitors of the river to leave the area immediately and to call 911. Stewart said to avoid directly walking along the river bank since they can collapse when undercut by floodwaters.
“Avoid muddy trails, where footing can be treacherous,” said Stewart. “Trees absorb water in storms, making the limbs heavy. Winds moving those limbs can cause them to break and fall on trails (and visitors!). Stay out from under them during high winds. Do not try to wade, swim, tube, kayak or anything else in the floodwaters of the river, or tributary washes, after a storm. The water is full of logs and debris that can cause injury and death. The force of the water can sweep you off your feet and potentially lead to drowning.
“Potentially disease-bearing mosquitos and ticks become common along the river during the rainy season. Use insect repellent. Wear long sleeves and pants; tuck the pants into your socks to block one route of access for ticks.”
Tom Wood, director of the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory, said the main safety hazard observed in Ash Canyon Bird Sanctuary is lightning.
“When lightning is right in the area, we recommend people to leave and not sit down and watch the birds in the middle of a thunderstorm,” said Wood. “If lightning is immediately followed by thunder, that’s your signal to go inside of your car or seek shelter.”
Another hazard Cochise County needs to be aware of is dust storms.
“Early stages of the monsoon, most of Cochise County will see bouts of blowing dust and a potential for dust storms, ‘till we get enough wetting rains to mitigate the threat,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Glenn Lader. “With dust storms, our safety message is ‘pull aside, stay alive.’ ... Given how dry it has been, the Willcox Playa is obviously very dry and putting out a lot of dust this year.”
Lader said that NWS’ “Monsoon Awareness Week” campaign aims to inform and educate the public about the variety of hazards caused or coinciding with the monsoon season, which officially runs from June 15-Sept. 30.
Lader said this campaign includes corresponding topics each day during the week.
“It basically runs the gamut of lightning, blowing dust threats, extreme heat, flash flooding, downburst winds and the debris flow that are common from the burn scars from wildfires,” said Lader. “There are considerable hazards with the monsoon, especially flash flooding after heat; that is the second most deadliest weather phenomenon in Arizona.”
Heat is considered the deadliest weather issue in the state.
Lader said the annual campaign has been running for 15 years. The NWS’ will be broadcasting across multiple media platforms during the week, including their website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel.
When visiting the San Pedro River, Stewart advises visitors to come prepared with plenty of water and knowledge of the precautions.
“Plan your hike; start early and finish before midday; don’t try to do a hike beyond your conditioning level,” said Stewart. “Know your route. A hot day is a bad time to get lost. Bring water, a liter for each hour of outdoor exercise. If you get tired, stop, rest in the shade, drink and eat, and wait to recover.”
Stewart advises visitors to inform a friend or family member of the location when hiking, have your phone charged and to know and recognize the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
The Mayo Clinic’s website outlines the main symptoms for heat stroke, including high body temperature, indicated by a temperature of 104 F or higher; altered mental state or behavior (including confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium or seizures); alteration in sweating, nausea; vomiting; flushed skin; rapid breathing; racing heart rate and headaches.
For heat exhaustion, Mayo Clinic’s website defines the symptoms as: “cool, moist skin with goosebumps when in the heat; heavy sweating; faintness; dizziness, fatigue; weak, rapid pulse; low blood pressure upon standing; muscle cramps; nausea; (and) headache(s).”
According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) 2020 Monsoon Review, the average rainfall for June-September of last year was the driest on record since 1895 for all of the Southwest U.S. (defined as Arizona, New Mexico and far west Texas), with only 2.97 inches of rain compared to the average of 6.68 inches.
Wood hopes that rain is forthcoming this monsoon season.
“We’re seeing the effects of that drought in everything from our landscaping plants to the plants in our natural habitats in our ciénega to insect populations and bird populations,” said Wood. “Everything is really suffering from the drought. I think a lot of birds were not successful nesting last fall and a lot of birds didn’t even try nesting in the spring.
“Even if we have a normal monsoon, it’s going to take a couple of years for insect and bird populations to build back up to where they were. We’re in a serious deficit right now, and we’re just hopeful that this monsoon will be at least an average one.”