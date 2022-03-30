THATCHER — Thanks to some good police work, social media and the cooperation of area law enforcement departments, police have arrested the man they believe held up the Medicine Shoppe at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in Willcox.
Peter Waller Jr., 39, of Thatcher was taken into custody by police on suspicion of armed robbery among other charges. Store employees said a man demanded prescription narcotic pills, which they gave him, then drove off in an older model white Chrysler Concord. Photos of the car were shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies and through social media outlets. Local citizens called in with several tips.
At 4:40 in the afternoon Thatcher police chief Shaffen Woods spotted the Concord at a gas station and identified Waller as the driver. Woods is familiar with Waller from prior law enforcement contacts. He also identified Waller’s wife, Jordan Waller, 33, in another vehicle.
Woods followed the pair when they left the gas station in separate cars and drove to their home. Waller did not get out but continued driving his car while Jordan Waller parked, got out of her car and went into their home. Woods called for backup, which caught up with Waller, conducted a high-risk stop and took him into custody without incident.
Thatcher police, with warrant in hand, searched the Waller residence, outbuildings and vehicles and found several items linked to the robbery, including firearms. Waller and Jordan Waller have felony convictions and are barred from owning firearms.
Waller was booked into Graham County Jail and was transferred to Cochise County Jail. Charges against him include three counts each of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and endangerment, possession/use of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct with a weapon, prohibited possession and theft.
Jordan Waller was released at the scene with charges pending that will be filed later at Graham County Superior Court.