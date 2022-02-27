Tucked away in this southeast corner of the Grand Canyon State are a plethora of getaway and adventurous journey destinations that are still mostly unknown to a lot of visitors, whether here at home, or far away. If Cochise County is in your travel plans, here are some of the hidden gems that notably deserve a visit.
San Pedro River/San Pedro House (Sierra Vista)
This incredible vastness of open conservation area is a must see and is quite the scenic attraction in Southern Arizona. The 55,990-acre San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area is nestled between Sierra Vista and Bisbee off of State Route 90 and is maintained by the Bureau of Land Management Tucson Field Office with the help of the nonprofit Friends of the San Pedro River.
The Friends of the San Pedro River operate two bookstores, group hikes, guided walks and conduct programs that educate the community about the history, rich variety of habitats and species that exist on this land. For birdwatchers, Sierra Vista is known as the hummingbird capital of the United States. Additionally, a few hundred species of both local and wintering birds can be found at the riparian area.
There is also fossil evidence that showcases the area was once home to mammoths and humans from thousands of years ago. In order to protect the riparian with conservation efforts, in 1988 Congress had the area listed as the Riparian National Conservation Area.
The San Pedro House is a historical marker and serves as the gateway for the property. It is currently a bookstore and information center for visitors.
For information contact Friends of San Pedro River at 520-459-2555 or Bureau of Land Management at 520-439-6400.
2.) Gadsden Hotel (Douglas)
This historical architectural piece was opened in 1907 and reopened in 1928 after being destroyed by a fire a year prior. The Gadsden Hotel is located in downtown Douglas, a border town of southeastern Arizona, adjacent to Aqua Prieta, Sonora.
The 80,000-square-foot hotel has five stories and accommodates guests with its modern designed rooms. Harrell Destinations purchased the property in June.
Inside the hotel, much of the interior has been renovated over the years and currently features a grand marble staircase, marble columns, glass stained murals and chandelier lighting found in the main lobby.
Two restaurants, 333 Café Restaurant and Bar and Saddle and Spur Tavern, have taken occupancy in the hotel, offering guests the opportunity to experience local beer offerings, cocktail specials and Southwestern style cuisine.
For information contact the Gadsden Hotel at 520-364-4481.
Chiricahua National Monument (Willcox)
When most people think of Arizona or go to visit Arizona, they make their way to the Grand Canyon or Sedona for their once in a lifetime trip, but way down south in Cochise County one is bound to experience what life is like off the beaten path.
Chiricahua National Monument was established in April 18,1 924, by President Calvin Coolidge.
Park Ranger Suzanne Moody said the monument was carved out of the surrounding Coronado National Forest due to its unique geology of rock spires found in the canyon. Local residents and longtime visitors will often call it the “Wonderland of Rocks.”
Chiricahua National Monument offers a mixed variety of plant and wildlife that are often found in both the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts. There are 12,025 acres of which 86% has been designated as wilderness area. Like the Huachuca Mountains, the Chiricahuas are also considered part of the “sky island” mountain ranges.
History has left its mark in this area as evidence shows the first Paleo people and Chiricahua Apaches roamed within the vicinity of the monument. The Buffalo Soldiers had a camp in the lower canyon area in 1885-86 during the military-Chiricahua Apache conflict.
With a lack of urban pollution, Chiricahua National Monument is considered as a Class 1 air quality site and was designated as the 104th International Dark Sky Park in the world in April.
The number of visitors ranges from 50,000-60,000 people per year with spring being the busiest season. Lodging is most popular in Willcox, the closest city to the monument. There are campgrounds on the property where reservations can be made in advance.
With 17 miles of daily use hiking trails, there are many opportunities for bird watching and chances to see snow due to the monument’s high elevations.
Currently, there is a bill in the House and Senate to re-designate Chiricahua National Monument as a national park that will allow the area to have better name recognition.
With the possibility of the new designation, more visitors could be potentially drawn to Southern Arizona to embrace the cultural history of the land, which would boost tourism and pave the way for job creation and economic growth.
Room 4 Bar—Silver King Hotel (Bisbee)
Bisbee has many ways of enticing its visitors with its history, eclectic attractions and quintessential small town charm.
Down in Brewery Gulch is the historical Silver King Hotel that features a doorway leading to a set of stairs, taking you to Arizona’s smallest bar, otherwise known as Room 4 Bar.
Room 4 Bar is only 100 square feet and features just a few chairs and a small bar to accommodate its visitors. The space has been open for 11 years and features a rotating cocktail menu along with $2 jello shots.
The Silver King Hotel is 122 years old. Danielle Martinez has owned the hotel since 1976. The hotel currently features apartments, lodging, a gallery on the lower level and the Room 4 Bar on the second floor.
Martinez said she had built the business from the ground up when it originally had no bar, lobby or roof. As a way of bringing in more revenue, she opened the smallest bar in the state of Arizona.
Sarah Matchett, who bartends at and manages Room 4 Bar, said she enjoys seeing the connections that form between guests at the bar due to sizing of the space.
“One of my favorite things about this bar is that people really meet each other,” she said. “People talk to each other. Most bars, there’s not a real incentive to chat with the person sitting next to you, necessarily, but it’s so intimate that people get to really know each other.”
There’s a max capacity of four people allowed inside the bar, so if there isn’t enough space, there’s always the option to hang out in the lobby or listen to live music from local bands or bands from Tucson and Phoenix playing on the two patios every Friday and Saturday night.