This story is part of a series on the ongoing legal controversy over trespass cattle and grazing authorizations within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
The 2019 Resource Management Plan released by the Bureau of Land Management for the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area is at the core of the current legal battles over the preserve’s management.
During the 2018 planning process, the BLM released four alternatives for the future management of the area and requested public comments on the proposed alternatives.
Alternative A proposed a continuation of the existing management regime in the SPRNCA. It would only allow cattle grazing to continue on the four existing allotments.
Alternative B increased land usage throughout the preserve and opened the entire area up for grazing.
Alternative C increased the lands used for grazing in the SPRNCA by about 300%. This was the BLM’s preferred alternative.
Alternative D proposed excluding grazing from the entire conservation area.
The public meetings held by the BLM to discuss these alternatives got contentious at times. Ranchers came to express the importance of grazing in the area, and environmentalists expressed their concern over its harmful impacts on the area.
During one meeting, Scott Feldhausen, the BLM’s Gila District manager, told those gathered, “I’m not going to make everybody happy. I’m not sure if I’m going to make anybody happy, but that’s part of the job.”
At the end of the public commenting period, the BLM received 530 comment letters and 1,000 comments, many urging the BLM not to continue allowing grazing in the area.
Dean Bibles, BLM Arizona director at the time of the SPRNCA’s creation, submitted a letter criticizing current BLM administrators for considering grazing in the area. He wrote:
“Frankly, there is no scientific or other common sense reason to allow privately owned livestock in the area. I ask the BLM to seriously consider the long-term problems you will create by opening this area to grazing and the fact that it is clearly contrary to the intention of the management area.”
In 2019, the BLM chose to go with Alternative A — no changes to the grazing in the SPRNCA. This allowed grazing to continue on the four allotments with acreage inside the preserve.
Bibles was not the only one to point out that allowing grazing was “clearly contrary to the intention of the management area.” In 2020, two lawsuits were filed against the BLM by the Center for Biological Diversity, Western Watersheds Project, and the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter.
The lawsuits challenged the BLM’s management of the SPRNCA based on the premise that allowing grazing was contrary to the agency’s mandate to manage the area to “conserve, protect, and enhance the riparian area.”
“If you look at the proclamation that created the SPRNCA, it says you can only allow livestock grazing if you can show that it conserves, protects, and enhances those natural resources,” said Cyndi Tuell, the southwest programs director for Western Watersheds Project. “And there’s no way to show that because it doesn’t.”
Neither lawsuit made it to court. Instead, both ended in settlements with the BLM last August. And both settlements subsequently produced more legal actions against the BLM.
Under the settlement terms, the BLM conducted an Environmental Assessment of grazing’s impacts on the ecosystem and produced a Biological Opinion. The plaintiffs had essentially asked that the BLM reevaluate the effects of grazing on the SPRNCA.
The EA and Biological Opinion were released earlier this spring. The BLM concluded that grazing could continue in the SPRNCA with proper management without negatively impacting the ecosystem. On April 7, all four grazing allotments within the SPRNCA were reauthorized for another 10 years.
“We cannot figure out what they’re thinking,” said Tuell. “And we’re just pulling our hair out over here going. What else do we need to show you? There’s science specific to this spot on the planet that shows cows are bad for it. There’s a legal requirement that you can’t allow cows if they’re bad for the spot, and they did it anyway. It makes no sense.”
Tuell told the Herald/Review that the organizations had settled the cases for efficiency. She said litigation could take years to make its way through the courts, and the groups believed that the science was indisputable enough that the BLM would have to remove cattle from the area upon further evaluation.
Tuell and Robin Silver, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, think it is time for further legal actions. Tuell is leading Western Watersheds Project’s efforts to appeal the BLM’s decision to reauthorize all four grazing allotments. Silver and the center have sent the BLM multiple notices of their intent to sue.