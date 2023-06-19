Historic SPRNCA

A historic photo shows cattle grazing along the San Pedro River in the early 1980s before the SPRNCA was established.

 Center for Biological Diversity

This is the second part in a series about the ongoing legal controversy over trespass cattle and grazing authorizations within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.

Since 2020, the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area has been at the heart of an ongoing legal battle between the Bureau of Land Management and multiple environmental groups. The groups claim the BLM is failing to adequately protect the SPRNCA by continuing to authorize grazing on four allotments within the preserve and is not doing enough to remove trespass cattle from the area.

