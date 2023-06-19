This is the second part in a series about the ongoing legal controversy over trespass cattle and grazing authorizations within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Since 2020, the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area has been at the heart of an ongoing legal battle between the Bureau of Land Management and multiple environmental groups. The groups claim the BLM is failing to adequately protect the SPRNCA by continuing to authorize grazing on four allotments within the preserve and is not doing enough to remove trespass cattle from the area.
In order to understand the contemporary legal battle over the management of the SPRNCA, it’s important to take a look at the area’s history — specifically its legislative history.
The SPRNCA was established by Congress in 1988 through the Arizona-Idaho Conservation Act. But the BLM acquired most of the land that makes up the preserve today as part of a land exchange with the real estate development company Tenneco in 1986.
At the time, Arizona Gov. Bruce Babbitt was concerned about the future of sensitive wildlife habitats being managed by the state as part of its trust lands. The state was and still is required to manage all trust lands in a way that promotes revenue generations for items such as the public school system. This meant that most of the state trust lands were being leased out for activities like grazing.
Revenue generation and the preservation of sensitive wildlife habitat often are competing interests. Babbitt began working with the state BLM director at the time, Dean Bibles, to trade state trust lands for federal public trust lands. The federal government did not have the same revenue generation mandate for the public lands it managed.
In 1985, the two men signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate these land trades. The MOU also sought to address the concerns of ranchers who relied on state trust lands for their grazing rights.
The MOU said “the exchange should not interfere with ranching operations,” and stated “unless the land is to be dedicated to a purpose that would preclude grazing.” The purpose of the proposed exchanges was to “protect wilderness, wildlife habitat, recreation and other public values.”
With the framework of the MOU in the background, Bibles began working to bring the land around the San Pedro River under the management authority of the BLM. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had identified the area as having “the richest assemblage of land-mammal species in the U.S.” and made federal acquisition of the area a priority.
The same year the BLM acquired the land around the San Pedro from Tenneco, Arizona lawmakers Rep. Jim Kolbe, Sen. Barry Goldwater, Rep. Mo Udall and Sen. Dennis DeConcini began drafting legislation to make the area the nation’s first national riparian conservation area.
This took some legal finesse. Their original legislation contained an explicit 15-year grazing moratorium. The Senate rejected this in 1986 and 1987.
The Reagan administration and the National Cattlemen’s Association were staunchly opposed to the grazing moratorium. They did not want to set what they called “an unfortunate and unnecessary precedent,” on lands managed by the BLM — lands many ranchers depended on for grazing rights.
So in 1988 Kolbe approached the legislation with a different strategy. He scrapped the explicit grazing moratorium and instead carefully drafted legislation that would imply the exclusion of grazing from the area.
“Jim was very careful when he wrote this bill up,” said Bibles. “I know some people say, ‘oh, it was just a bunch of stuff that gets pulled off the shelf,’ but that’s just not the case.”
The creation of the SPRNCA became law as part of an omnibus bill, the Arizona-Idaho Conservation Act of 1988. Even without the explicit grazing moratorium, McCain had to threaten to block any legislation concerning Idaho before the bill could get pass the Senate.
In the end, the legislation for the SPRNCA read “the secretary shall manage the conservation area in a manner that conserves, protects and enhances the riparian area and the scientific, cultural, educational, and recreational resources of the conservation area. Such management shall be guided by this title, and where not inconsistent with this title, by the provisions of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 … and; the secretary shall only allow for such uses of the conservation area as he finds will further the primary purposes for which the conservation area is established.”
Today, the language which reads “conserves, protects and enhances the riparian area,” is what environmental advocates keep repeating in their accusations that the BLM is violating its mandate to prohibit grazing in the area. It is not an explicit grazing moratorium, but Bibles told the Herald/Review the preserve’s founders believed it was an implied grazing moratorium.
The idea was that scientific research specific to the SPRNCA showed that grazing negatively impacts the riparian habitat, so the BLM could not “conserve, protect, and enhance the riparian area” while also allowing grazing.
Tenneco had been leasing the land along the San Pedro River to local ranchers before trading the land to the BLM. In 1988, the BLM traded with the state for more land along the river in order to make the SPRNCA more continuous.
The state lands added to the SPRNCA had four grazing allotments on them. These are the same four grazing allotments in the SPRNCA today. According to Bibles, the plan for all of these leases was to allow them to expire at the end of their terms and then retire them so that there would be no grazing within the SPRNCA.
“We determined in the first plan that we would not permit grazing,” said Bibles. “And then later we acquired some state trust lands that had grazing permits on them. And our commitment was the exact same then. We would only honor the existing 10-year permits until they expired.”
Despite the BLM’s original intentions for the land under Bible’s leadership, all four grazing allotments on the former state lands within the SPRNCA have continued to be reauthorized by the BLM, most recently in Apri. This has sparked a legal debate over whether or not an implied prohibition of grazing exists within the SPRNCA’s founding legislation.
Today, many of the environmental advocates pushing back against the BLM’s decision to reauthorize grazing still believe it exists. They contend the BLM is breaking the law by continuing to allow grazing. Robin Silver, a co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, shares this belief.
“It was very clear that this area was set aside purely as a riparian laboratory because they recognized it was so valuable,” said Silver. “And then it got bastardized by these cowboy loving administrators at the Bureau of Land Management.”
Not everyone shares this interpretation of the SPRNCA’s enabling legislation. John Ladd, chairman of the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District, believes the law actually protects the historic value of ranching and agriculture in the area.
“The way the law that formed the SPRNCA was established, the historical value of cattle and agriculture was not going to be diminished by the formation of the SPRNCA,” said Ladd at an NRCD meeting earlier this spring. “So having cattle in the SPRNCA is part of the law. And none of the groups against cattle acknowledge that. If the BLM takes cattle out, they’re breaking the law.”
Bibles believes the BLM is violating its mandate to “conserve, protect and enhance” because it has begun managing the area according to the Federal Land Management and Policy Act rather than the legislation laid out in the Arizona-Idaho Conservation Act. He believes the BLM is managing the area through multiple use instead of the special uses laid out in its founding legislation.
“My contention is that there are too many people who believe that the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 somehow overrides (the SPRNCA’s enabling legislation) and that they’re required to put grazing in,” said Bibles. “But the fact is that the Congress passed a specific piece of legislation that said you can use FLMPA as long as it doesn’t interfere with the purposes outlined in this very specific piece of legislation.”