SIERRA VISTA — Author and historian Jan Cleere appeared at the Sierra Vista Public Library to promote her new book Tuesday.
Cleere’s book, “Military Wives in Arizona Territory: A History of Women Who Shaped the Frontier,” details the lives of multiple wives and women tied to the military as they were stationed in forts across Arizona.
Cleere is the author of six award-winning historical nonfiction novels based on the lives of the early pioneers of the Southwest. Her freelance work has appeared in many regional and national magazine publications. She also has a column in the Arizona Daily Star, called “Western Women,” in which she tells the stories of many women who lived in Arizona.
Many wives left Arizona with a sense of relief, while others left with a feeling of regret. Cleere said that the military wives and women felt like they contributed to the “betterment” of the fort.
In Cochise County, there were two military forts, Camp Bonita and Fort Bowie. Camp Bonita was located in the Chiricahua Mountains, while Fort Bowie was located in Willcox.
Many wives witnessed disputes and battles between the officers and enlisted men and the many Indigenous tribes in the region.
“While they may have dreaded unknown dangers that awaited over the next hill, or just beyond the confines of the fort, most found something to admire and enjoy as they overcame unfamiliar and unpredictable surroundings,” Cleere said.
Cleere added that the lives and mindset of these women changed from a Victorian way of life to be more independent and courageous. They were able to handle any incident that crossed their paths.
“They helped dispel Victorian principles that women should not involve themselves in political and social issues,” Cleere said. “They ushered an awareness that the female intellect can and must be included in shaping events happening outside the home.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone