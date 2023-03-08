SIERRA VISTA — Author and historian Jan Cleere appeared at the Sierra Vista Public Library to promote her new book Tuesday.

Cleere’s book, “Military Wives in Arizona Territory: A History of Women Who Shaped the Frontier,” details the lives of multiple wives and women tied to the military as they were stationed in forts across Arizona.

