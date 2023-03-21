recall 1

The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby held a Rally for Democracy event Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby hosted a “Rally for Democracy" at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday to promote a petition.

The event was to gain more signatures on the petition to recall Cochise County District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby.

