SIERRA VISTA — The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby hosted a “Rally for Democracy" at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday to promote a petition.
The event was to gain more signatures on the petition to recall Cochise County District 1 Supervisor Tom Crosby.
The recall group had opportunities for people to sign the petition and to register to vote. There was also live music, an array of speakers, activities for children and a basket raffle from multiple small businesses.
The group formed in response to Crosby refusing to certify the 2022 midterm election results.
Karen Fasimpaur, an organizer for the event, said they have been talking about the rally since January.
“We’ve had really great responses on social media and a lot of enthusiasm, especially about the democracy aspect,” Fasimpaur said.
Anne Carl, the emcee of the rally and former lawyer and small business owner, said that it has been heartening that so many people care about the democratic process.
“All of us, really, have the same goal,” Carl said. “To protect our democracy and make sure to insist on the freedoms that our ancestors fought for.”
Susanne Trimbath, the volunteer treasurer for the committee, said the group is proud to see so many people from every type of voter registration working together.
“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” Trimbath said. “The need for supporting the right of every citizen to have their say at the voting booth, in a democracy, is critical.”
While the rally gained support from the community, not everyone was supportive. A group of people came to protest the rally in support of Crosby.
The group of protesters said Crosby is the only one in the county that is defending the constitution and election integrity.
“They’re trying to defend our democracy, we’re not a democracy, we are a republic. A constitutional republic and that’s what everyone really needs to know,” a protester said, “You either believe in the constitution, that protects all of us, or you believe in communism.”
Another protester added that the election was not fair due to outdated machines and that Crosby did not certify the election results as a stance for what had happened in Maricopa County.
The group has until May 3 to get the required amount of signatures to get the recall on the ballot for the next voting cycle.
We’re really trying to get the word out," Fasimpaur said.
