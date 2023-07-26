This story is part of a series on the ongoing legal controversy over trespass cattle and grazing authorizations within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
The Bureau of Land Management has been sued multiple times on the pretense that it cannot “conserve, protect and enhance” the habitat within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area while continuing to permit grazing in certain areas within the preserve.
The Western Watersheds Project claims to have sent the BLM thousands of pages of science proving that grazing is bad for the fragile riparian habitat. In 2018, a group of 21 scientists wrote the BLM a letter, urging the agency not to reauthorize grazing as part of the 2019 Resource Management Plan for the SPRNCA. The letter read:
“We wish to apprise you of what we — as scientists with experience and knowledge of the San Pedro River ecosystem — believes is at stake in the Bureau of Land Management’s planning process: if livestock grazing in the SPRNCA is reauthorized, not only will many aquatic and riparian species and ecosystem functions be jeopardized but the critically important role of the Conservation Area as an ecological reference site will be lost.”
The letter also pointed out that the SPRNCA has become one of the most frequently studied riparian ecosystems in the Southwest because of its protected status. It claimed climate change made removing grazing from the area even more imperative.
So what scientific evidence is being used to support the legal argument that the BLM is violating its mandate?
One of the primary scientific arguments against grazing in the SPRNCA centers around cows changing the vegetative landscape of riparian areas through their grazing patterns. This can cause erosion and sedimentation, leading to changes in flood patterns and more severe flash flooding events.
“The cows are feeding preferentially,” said Dr. Juliet Stromberg, one of the signatories on the 2018 letter. “You have all of the grasses being preferentially removed first, and then once they’re gone, the cattle might feed on the cottonwood and willow seedlings. And so they’re shifting the vegetation to plants like salt cedar or prickly plants that are well defended.”
This change in the vegetative landscape has led mesquite and other invasive shrub and grass species to take over what was once a riparian grassland. According to Tuell, over-grazing is a catalyst for this change, as well as cow poop.
“Cows eat and distribute mesquite seeds,” said Tuell. “They disrupt the lands and then make these little pockets for the mesquite and other invasive shrubs to grow. They don’t eat the shrubs unless they’re out of the grass, and then you get these shrub-invaded grasslands where the grasses are mostly invasive and highly fire-prone.”
One of the invasive grass species that has been taking over the ecosystem is buffelgrass, a species notorious for burning long and hot. The relationship between grazing and fire has proven to be controversial.
Local ranchers argue that grazing helps reduce fuel loads, reducing the risk of large fires in the area.
The SPRNCA’s ecosystem evolved to burn. Historically, small wildfires in the San Pedro River’s wetlands helped keep the ecosystem balanced. Cyndi Tuell of the Western Watersheds Project argues that cattle grazing has changed the ecosystem, allowing for larger, more disruptive fires.
“There’s this saying that grazing prevents blazing,” said Tuell. “Yes, it’s true if you remove vegetation, it can’t burn. The same is true of paving. If you paved the SPRNCA, it would not burn. If you mowed it, it would not burn.
“But the land was designed to burn, and then the cows came in and removed the grass, and then there was nothing to burn. And they left their poop behind, often with invasive species of grass seeds, and now it burns hotter and faster."
Dr. Ethan Orr from the University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension said that while cows may have aided in the invasion of buffelgrass, they could also be useful in combating it. He said that through proper management, grazing could be used strategically to reduce buffelgrass fuel loads that can lead to devastating wildfires.
A survey released by the Center for Biological Diversity in April showed that 39 out of 41.9 miles surveyed of the San Pedro River and its tributaries in the SPRNCA had been significantly damaged by grazing. Trampling and cow feces along the river were shown to have significantly impaired the ecosystem.
In a press release, the center said the damage shown by this survey was particularly concerning for some of the endangered species that call the SPRNCA home.
The sections of the Babocomari River in the SPRNCA that were classified as significantly impaired by the survey are critical habitat for the northern Mexican gartersnake and yellow-billed cuckoo. These two species depend on a healthy understory along the river for habitat.
Threats to endangered species and water contamination by cow feces are often cited as two of the most detrimental impacts grazing has on the SPRNCA ecosystem. Environmental groups like the Center for Biological Diversity claim that the BLM’s continued permitting of grazing in the SPRNCA violates the Endangered Species Act.
The yellow-billed cuckoo, Southwestern willow flycatcher, the northern Mexican gartersnake, Gila topminnow and the Huachuca water umbel are protected species in the SPRNCA. Some are threatened by changes to the ecosystem’s vegetation and others, like the Huachuca water umbel, are being eaten by cows on the river.
“It’s disgusting, and not just because the bureau is selling out our precious waterways for political reasons,” said Tuell. “It’s also just objectively gross to be hiking through cow pies and E.coli-laden streams hoping to catch of glimpse of the rare species that depend on these ‘protected’ habitats.”
The BLM has admitted that the Bobocomari River, a tributary of the San Pedro, is now provisionally listed as impaired for exceedances of E.coli standards and there is a pending review from the Environmental Protection Agency. Western Watersheds Project said that the levels of E.coli in the Bobocomari are so high they’re hazardous to human health upon contact with the skin.