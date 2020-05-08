Two veteran police officers and one top soldier know what it’s like to protect and serve, but for this trio of moms, the call of duty means being there for their children.
And during these uncertain COVID-19 times, these mothers have been challenged beyond the norm, making sure their broods stay safe, informed, educated and entertained.
Meet Wendy Gray, Diana True and Tricia Smalley, three women who are taking care of business in the United States Army, the Sierra Vista Police Department and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, respectively.
Lt. Col. Gray is the commander of the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center on Fort Huachuca, a gargantuan charge, especially amid the coronavirus. Officer True is a patrol officer with Sierra Vista Police, a job that entails keeping citizens safe, while enforcing laws and keeping herself healthy as she navigates the streets of the city. Deputy Smalley is currently in charge of the Sheriff’s Office’s civil division, as well as the honor guard. Both are detail-intense missions. Before that she was also out on patrol fighting crime in the county.
Being a mother though, has been the most challenging and rewarding “job” for this trio, the one mission that never ends.
“Being a cop is a job, being a mother is who I am,” said Smalley, summing up her life as the mother of two girls. “It wasn’t easy doing both.”
The 44-year-old Smalley, with the Sheriff’s Office for the last 18 and a half years, said working shifts as a law enforcement officer was the most difficult part of her life as a cop and a mother, because of the different hours. True, a policewoman for the last 16 years and the mother of two boys — ages 4 and 14 — and a 2-year-old girl, said shift work does make it tough, but she has made it work with her husband’s help.
“On my days off, I spend as much time as I can with my children,” said the 37-year-old who lives in Hereford. “My oldest son is involved in sports and the Boy Scouts and there’s always something going on.”
Because the virus shut down schools until this fall, both Smalley and True have the added task of making sure their children are getting an education and not falling behind in their work. Like True, Smalley’s younger daughter is also 14.
Both moms said their children are doing well, and both are involved in outdoor projects for school.
“This [virus] has brought us closer as a family,” True said. “We are always looking for creative things to do, especially for the little ones so they don’t go stir crazy.”
While Gray’s only child is a 19-year-old daughter, the lieutenant colonel said she always worries about her, especially during the pandemic.
“My responsibility to my daughter was to ensure she was not placed in harm’s way and had all the resources at her fingertips,” Gray said. “No matter how old your children get, as mothers our goal is to shield them from anything harmful and COVID-19 is no difference. She was equipped with plenty of masks and hand sanitizer to use when she is not able to use soap and water and can recite all of the symptoms related to COVID-19 and what she can do to help us all flatten the curve.”
Like Smalley and True, Gray’s career has taken her from her daughter several times.
“I can remember times when I was in leadership positions and she would remind me to let my senior leaders know that I had a daughter and regardless of the mission she was my number one priority,” Gary said. There have also been times where she accompanied me to different functions so she could understand the Army culture and that when I wasn’t home with her and her dad it was because I was taking care of others. She learned very early on that she shared me with many people.”
Smalley recalled that her when her older daughter — who is now 21 — asked her for advice, she complained that Smalley would get in “cop mode.”
“She complained I would talk to her like a cop, instead of a mom,” Smalley said with a laugh. “One thing I’ve always done, is that I’ve told them the truth.”
Her time on the street and some of the ugliness she saw as a deputy, helped shape Smalley’s parenting.
“I never wanted my children to go through some of the things I saw out there,” she said.
All three women said making time for their children has been paramount in their lives, especially since their work was not the traditional 9 to 5.
As far as giving advice to young mothers in law enforcement and the military, Smalley and Gray both agreed that keeping children front and center, is key.
“In order for you to make this a career with a family, you have to become really good at prioritizing and balancing various challenges all at once,” Gray said. “Set goals personally and professionally that include your children and ensure they will always feel included.”
Smalley echoed the sentiment: “Always find time for your children. Don’t let law enforcement define who you are.”