BISBEE — Two and a half years ago, Alicia Thompson took the helm of Cochise Health and Social Services and put her organizing skills at the forefront to usher in a new era in health for county residents.
Now, Thompson's experience has landed her a job as chief operating officer with Chiricahua Community Health Clinics Inc., which has expanded services throughout the county and now serves one in every four people who live in Cochise County.
She said, “My role will ensure that the systems and processes required for maintaining the same high quality of care are in place. And, as an added challenge, we are taking on something called Joint Commission Accreditation, which is a quality standard that less than 20% of health centers in the country have obtained.
“The staff of the CHSS are an amazing, hardworking, dedicated bunch of people who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of our community members. Many of the CHSS staff have worked for the county for a long time.
“It is an amazing opportunity to apply my skills and expertise with an organization that makes a huge impact on our community’s health. I am honored that they have offered me the opportunity! I love that Chiricahua believes living a rural life should not be a barrier to patients receiving the highest quality of care in the nation.”
Dr. Jonathan Melk, CCHCI chief executive officer, said, “Chiricahua is thrilled to gain the expertise of Dr. Alicia Thompson to our organization’s executive leadership team. Dr. Thompson’s extensive experience at other Community Health Centers like Chiricahua and, more recently, at Cochise County Health and Social Services, will be a tremendous asset as she steps in to lead the operational demands of our growing primary care organization.
“Even more, Dr. Thompson appears to be an excellent cultural fit for an organization that deeply believes that all people in Cochise County deserve access excellent primary health care.”
Started with county as COVID–19 vaccine rollout began
What she walked into within days of starting her new job at the county was the morass of a virus wreaking havoc across the country as the COVID–19 outbreak hit and people lost their lives.
It was not an easy task to prepare CHSS for the pandemic that sickened 39,739 and killed 564 in Cochise County alone. It was a full court press to get information out to the media and residents as well as those coming across from Mexico to work. People were told to stay indoors so neighbors and families could stay safe.
As the months dragged on, she fought to get the truth out and respond to the misinformation being spread by questionable sources about the virus, its virility and suggested cures.
She said, “When I started at CHSS in November of 2020, we were preparing to distribute the COVID–19 vaccine that would be coming soon. So many people were dying and at that point, there was very little that could be done.
“In Arizona alone, we had 33,538 deaths from COVID–19. When you look at the timeline, you can see the tide turned after the vaccine became available. I think CHSS and all of the health care partners in Cochise County did an amazing job of providing the vaccine to those who wanted it.
“The sad part for me will always be that so many more lives could have been saved if we could have figured out how to debunk the misinformation that still plagues us today.”
Thompson partnered with the county's emergency management teams, hospitals and CCHCI to ensure people could access the vaccine easily and established a link with health care providers.
Experience with dangerous viruses
COVID–19 was not her first rodeo with dangerous bugs, though. She already had experience thanks to the H1N1 pandemic of 2009.
“I had just become the health officer at the Cascade City County Health Department in Great Falls, Montana," she said. “Once a vaccine became available we had people lined up around the block waiting for vaccines and we held many drive-thru points of dispensing to help as many people get vaccinated as possible.
“This H1N1 pandemic was also caused by a novel virus strain called pdm09. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate there were 12,469 deaths in the United States during the H1N1pdm09 pandemic.”
The new influenza virus jumped from pigs to humans and spread very rapidly, causing an initial outbreak in Mexico and then became a global pandemic in just a few months.
Tackling opioid addiction
Over the past two years she has also been front and center of the opioid epidemic problem and worked to help those addicted to opiates during the years drug companies touted that painkillers like OxyContin would provide relief without an addictive side effect. Doctors around the country continued prescribing the drug, not knowing the truth and what it could do to their patients.
It has been proven drug companies were not truthful and thousands of patients across the country became addicted. County residents were not spared from the agony.
Thompkins said, “Because of recent settlements with pharmaceutical companies Cochise County has an amazing opportunity to help decide how the settlement dollars will be spent here. We recently released a survey to all community members so they can provide feedback to us.
“This will be the best way to help our elected officials decide how to spend the money. I encourage anyone who has had a loved one impacted by opioid or substance use to respond to the survey.”
So why did she leave?
“Once things are going smoothly, I start getting a bit antsy,” she said. “It is time to let someone else take the helm. I have been able to accomplish a great deal in the past two and a half years. The team has received considerable training in leadership and how county government functions. Policies and procedures have been established that set clear expectations and show staff how to fulfill the management decisions contained in the policies. I say all this because the team is solid.”
She has prepared Beth Robinson, the deputy health director and a graduate of Buena High School with a doctorate in global health, for her new role as interim health director.
“It would be a crowning success for the mentorship program we have implemented within the health department if she is selected to be the county’s next health director," Thompkins said.
Difficulties with supervisors
Thompson experienced many disagreements with Supervisor Tom Crosby over vaccines. He wants the county out of the vaccination business and there have been times when they did not see eye to eye.
With any new virus, it is all hands on deck to find a solution. COVID-19 is a crafty virus that kept morphing into new strains and people were still dying. As the pandemic developed, the CDC tried to cover all the ways to stop the spread, which included home isolation and the controversial mask mandates.
While that was suggested as a reason to look elsewhere for a job, she said, “There is a really important aspect of working in county government that I have learned over my years of experience.
“Elected officials and directors come and go. It is the staff who make county government function daily. Regardless of the politics going on around us we have our mandates and our contractual obligations, and we stay focused on meeting those expectations.”
Rather than letting herself get caught up in the hostility shown by Crosby and people who thought the same, she used her doctorate in patience frequently in dealing with those who relied on misinformation from questionable sources.
Supervisor Ann English stated, “Alicia led the health department during the turbulent COVID time. She was a strong leader and manager and a great public health advocate. She was particularly upset at times by the board actions of not supporting health grants which would benefit our rural population.
“She will be missed, but she worked at developing the talents of her staff in each area so they could move forward and continue to offer great service to the public.”
Supervisor Peggy Judd noted, “Dr. Alicia Thompson brought a wealth of knowledge and experience with her to the county, but she really demonstrated heroic leadership ability when we faced the challenges of the past few years. I appreciated her patience with me and other board members as we sifted through way too much information during the pandemic.
“Her kindness and consistent concern for the welfare of our citizens can barely be explained in words. My sincerest gratitude goes out to her.”