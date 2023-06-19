Thompson leaves county for job at CCHI

Former Cochise County Director of Cochise Health and Social Services Alicia Thompson has found a new position with Chiricahua Community Health Clinics Inc. as the chief operations officer.

 Submitted

BISBEE — Two and a half years ago, Alicia Thompson took the helm of Cochise Health and Social Services and put her organizing skills at the forefront to usher in a new era in health for county residents.

Now, Thompson's experience has landed her a job as chief operating officer with Chiricahua Community Health Clinics Inc., which has expanded services throughout the county and now serves one in every four people who live in Cochise County.

