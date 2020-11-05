COCHISE COUNTY — Elections officials had roughly 14,000 ballots left to count as of early Thursday morning, and they're busy tallying away, said Cochise County Elections Supervisor Lisa Marra.
About half of the uncounted ballots were early ones that had been received on Election Day, but they could not be tallied because of a federal court order extending the voter registration deadline, Marra stated.
"...Due to the federal court order extending voter registration 10 days, the Recorder was immediately behind in verifying those ballots because early ballots can’t be scanned into the system for processing while you are still issuing ballots," Marra explained in an email she sent out Wednesday afternoon to candidates and communities waiting for election results.
"Early in-person voting always starts several days after the close of voter registration. That didn’t happen — they were literally processing hundreds of voters every day in their office on top of entering 2,000 voter registration forms and collecting ballots from drop boxes."
Additionally, Marra said elections workers spent six hours Wednesday retrieving early ballots that had been placed in drop boxes at the multiple voting locations around the county.
But Thursday morning, Marra's office was counting.
"Yes — counting now," Marra said in an email to the Herald/Review. "Will post results tonight and will update numbers on where we stand with ballots left to process..."
By 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, Marra's office had put out four updates as the results poured in. She announced that the fourth update would be the last one for election night.
While candidates in some contests obviously edged out their opponents by a wide margin — such as the race to determine the Justice of the Peace for Sierra Vista Justice Court Precinct 5 — others were too close, such as the competition to determine who will be the next judge in Cochise County's Superior Court Division 5. In that race, the top two candidates are only 65 votes apart.
Marra also said write-in votes would not be counted until later in the week. That's important to cities like Sierra Vista whose officials are waiting to see if they will have to appoint someone to a third City Council seat.
This story will be updated as the Cochise County Elections Department releases more results.