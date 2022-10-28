A Cochise County prosecutor was the target of a threatening email sent last week by an unknown individual who accused the attorney of tampering with election results, investigators said this week.

The email, which contained specific threats that have not been revealed by detectives, was sent to the prosecutor last Saturday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

