A Cochise County prosecutor was the target of a threatening email sent last week by an unknown individual who accused the attorney of tampering with election results, investigators said this week.
The email, which contained specific threats that have not been revealed by detectives, was sent to the prosecutor last Saturday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
The address of the sender was Toddpolson@live.com. The prosecutor's name has not been released.
Initially the investigation was being handled by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, but because it involves a county employee, the agency handed the query over to the Sierra Vista Police Department early Friday.
“Within the email, the sender, whose email is listed as Toddpolson@live.com, made several specific threats against the employee,” said sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas on the department's Facebook page last weekend. “The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is taking the matter seriously, and the email’s sender is being sought for Threatening and Intimidating, Use of an Electronic Communication Device to Terrify or Intimidate, and possibly Terrorism.”
The Sheriff’s Office sent a search warrant on Oct. 22 to the parent email company of the person who authored the threat to determine the identity of the IP address used to send the harassing email. The latter included specific threats, Capas said.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office also is working with the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center to monitor social media chatter for other similar situations.
It’s unclear if the email is linked to the current situation roiling the county with the vote by Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby last week that a hand count of ballots be held in the upcoming general election.
After several stern warnings from county and state officials that a 100% hand count of ballots is illegal and that the county would face consequences if a hand count was undertaken, Crosby and Judd changed course at an emergency meeting Wednesday and agreed they would hand count the permissible number of ballots in four contested races to be selected by lot.
Those will be one statewide ballot measure, one race for statewide office, one race for federal office, and one race for legislative office, according to statute A.R.S. § 16-602(B)(2), (6); EPM Ch. 11, V-VI.
Anyone with information concerning the threatening email or the person who sent it is asked to call Sierra Vista Police, 520-452-7500.
