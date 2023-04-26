COCHISE COUNTY — An invasive weed that has quickly spread through Arizona with the potential to wreak havoc on native plants as well as create respiratory and skin problems may soon be on the trail of its destructive march into Cochise County.
It might look like another attractive blooming spring wildflower with its yellow, round-shaped blossoms, but make no mistake: With its ugly-sounding name, stinknet is not a pretty flower.
It’s a menace.
Tony Figueroa, Tucson Audubon Society’s invasive plant manager program, has been working his tail off trying to get the message through to Arizonans to eradicate the plant — which the Arizona Department of Agriculture listed as a noxious weed three years ago — from its explosive growth throughout Southeast Arizona.
“I'm begging that you have someone go and remove this plant, and if possible have staff be on the lookout throughout town,” said Figueroa. “It is easy to remove and if you take action immediately, it could save significant time and money in the future by stopping it from setting seed and spreading.”
How it took off and seemed to overtake native wildflowers in landscapes and scenic roadways — even causing severe skin rashes and serious breathing difficulties when it flowers — can be partially blamed on how easily its seeds attach to clothing and tires from vehicles making their way across Interstate 10 corridors.
While it has been mostly confined and has spread through Phoenix and Tucson for the last 10 to 15 years, Figueroa points to heavily wet conditions from last winter and this spring that has touched off an explosive spark of stinknet.
There’s nothing nice or to like about this fast-spreading plant. Figueroa said it’s so invasive that it also has the ability to threaten a desert ecosystem.
Since it is flowering right now, he said if people notice it growing they should pull the weed up and stuff it into a trash bag. Its small, roundish yellow flowers are about the size of a pea or a tiny marble.
Though Figueroa said his agency hasn’t recorded any sightings of stinknet in Cochise County yet, the stuff has the ability to quickly spread. His advice is to keep your eyes open.
“Good places to start looking are near new construction or landscaping projects and heavy equipment storage areas,” said Figueroa. “Border Patrol vehicle storage areas could be a source also if vehicles from the west end of the state go there with seeds in their tires.”
Even when stinknet is dried out, it’s still dangerous because it can fuel wildfires. He said the dry plants burn like gasoline and the smoke is caustic.
Native to South Africa, it’s not only noticeable by its abundance of attractive yellow flowers perched on a narrow stem, its pungent odor is unmistakable.
“The smell is so overwhelming it can give you a headache,” says Brian Shomo, director of Natural Resources with the Riverside County Habitat Conservation Agency in California, where stinknet has been flourishing for almost 45 years. The plants were once sold at farmers markets, which caused their seeds to spread even more.
Figueroa says after stinkwood grows in the winter and flowers in late winter through spring, the weed dies in the summer, leaving behind dried brush covered with tiny, lightweight seeds, which are easily moved on clothing, pets and vehicles.
Figueroa’s advice when you see it?
If it appears on your property, dig it out immediately because once an infestation is established it means herbicides will be needed to eradicate stinkweed.
Figueroa advises homeowners to try to get rid of stinkweed before it becomes a seed by pulling, weed-whacking or hoeing its seedlings, but to stop if you experience allergy symptoms. It’s nasty stuff for those with allergies.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone