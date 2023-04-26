COCHISE COUNTY — An invasive weed that has quickly spread through Arizona with the potential to wreak havoc on native plants as well as create respiratory and skin problems may soon be on the trail of its destructive march into Cochise County.

It might look like another attractive blooming spring wildflower with its yellow, round-shaped blossoms, but make no mistake: With its ugly-sounding name, stinknet is not a pretty flower.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?