COCHISE COUNTY — Three attorneys with similar ideas on how to make the Superior Court more efficient for the people it serves are competing for the Division I seat of Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Two other Superior Court judges — David Thorn of Division III and John Kelliher of Division II — are up for re-election, but they are unopposed.
The contest for Cardinal’s bench has been ongoing for several months, but has been milquetoast compared to the competition between the candidates who vied for former Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue’s seat in 2020. In that race, the trio of candidates constantly at battle hurled insults at each other on social media almost daily and took each other to court for certain issues during their campaigning. The race between private attorneys Sandy Russell and Anne Carl and former deputy county attorney Jason Lindstrom was tumultuous at best, taking place just as COVID-19 made its debut across the world.
Lindstrom won the race and has been on the bench since January 2021.
But the candidates in this contest — Joel Larson, Raymond Haight and Ruth Faulkner — have all said that they work together and respect each other.
Those are the names voters will see on Aug. 2 in the county’s primary election.
Only two of the three will advance to the general election on Nov. 8 though, since both Haight and Faulkner are Republican. Because of that, Haight and Faulkner must square off against each other in the county’s primary on Aug. 2 to determine who then faces Larson — a Democrat — in the general election on Nov. 8.
Whoever receives 50% plus 1% of the votes in the primary will continue in the race.
All three candidates work for Cochise County, Larson on the defense side as a deputy legal defender under the county’s Legal Defender Sara Dent and Haight and Faulkner as assistant prosecutors under Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre.
Larson and Haight feel it’s time to take their law careers in a new direction, and Faulkner says she simply wants to give back to the community by being a judge.
Larson, a Warren resident who has been campaigning in his red 1978 Ford pickup, said he has been practicing law since 1999. He said he feels the time is right to make the court “more customer friendly.”
He believes that the onset of the pandemic in 2020, brought a “silver lining” of sorts for the court because it introduced telephonic and Zoom hearings in which attorneys and defendants who are not incarcerated did not have to physically appear in court.
Larson said he has watched many defendants and victims and their families sit in courtrooms for hours as they wait for their cases to be called. That only breeds anger and frustration, he said.
“When a two-minute hearing could have been handled telephonically, that’s an opportunity wasted,” Larson said. “I just think there are better ways to deal with it.”
He said utilizing the technology that the court has already been introduced to and has been using since 2020 needs to be employed to move cases along quicker.
“I’ve experienced the old way, and I’ve experienced the new way, and I think I’m someone who’s into new ideas, plus I’m all about saving money,” Larson said. “I see the court improving itself vis-a-vis the customers it serves. When we start talking about things like using technology to make it even more user friendly, I am someone who says you have new technology I’m all for using that in my courtroom. Save money and time. How can we be more efficient?”
One idea Larson proposes is to bring up all the ex-parte cases before the court first, in other words, matters that are not complicated and dispose of them so that people are not sitting in the courtroom for hours.
“You’ve seen the calendars,” Larson said. “There’s no reason why the court has to follow the calendar in the order it comes out. You move it along by first asking does anyone have any ex-parte matters, which just means matters we could dispose of quickly. People get in and they get out quickly. The more complicated matters, just leave until the end.”
The father of a 13-year-old boy, Larson ran the legal defender’s office from 2007 to 2019. He said that experience has given him the ability to work with budgets and with other department heads.
He also believes judges can educate the public and remove that perceived cloud of mystery that sometimes shrouds the court by simply explaining why they are deciding or ruling a certain way.
“When the court explains its reasoning, that can help,” Larson said.
He said the reception he’s gotten from the public while campaigning has been positive, as is his relationship with his colleagues who are vying for the same spot.
“We have all worked together,” Larson said. “I certainly like both of them. There is a sense of collegiality between the three of us. We know each other, we understand each other. Judicial races are very conservative. We should avoid all sniping and pettiness. The race has been a pleasure.”
At 56, Larson, a Minnesota native, said he still has a lot to give to his community and to the law.
“I love my work so much, I can’t wait for Mondays to arrive each week,” he says with a grin. “I can’t get enough of it.”
Haight, 53, one of two Republicans in the race, says he’s ready to become a judge because he believes he has the experience and the right temperament for the challenging position.
Practicing for more than two decades, Haight says he has handled complex civil and criminal matters.
But he says his personality — one who does not get ruffled easily — also is important.
“I think I have a strong reputation for being fair, for listening to people, for being polite,” Haight said. “Politeness, compassion, courteousness. I think I’m fairly well regarded in the community as to having those.”
Calling himself a country mouse who hails from Somerset, New York, Haight came to Cochise County in 2012 and worked for the public defender’s office. He then went to Phoenix to work as a prosecutor with the Attorney General’s Office in 2015 and stayed there for five years. At the height of COVID in 2020, he said he was ready to “come back to the country,” and he called McIntyre to see if there were any job openings at the prosecutor’s office.
He returned to Cochise County and began working as a prosecutor.
If elected, Haight, who is disabled and lives in Sierra Vista with his sister, said that aside from trying to make the court more efficient with its cases, he would like to concentrate on creating a court that handles “specific problems for specific populations,” such as veterans.
“Some of our veterans are really struggling with things,” Haight said. “There could be an opportunity to have a court that would address their issues, their physical issues, mental health issues.”
Haight has overcome his own struggles. He has never walked because of an adverse reaction to a medication when he was an infant. He uses a wheelchair and said he has been well-received on the campaign trail so far by individuals who have admired his desire to meet the community in not always the most comfortable physical conditions.
“People, for whatever reason, have enjoyed seeing someone in my circumstances getting out there and doing it,” he said. “It (campaigning) is fairly physical. A lot of the events take place on grassy, turfy areas. It has taken some effort to get out there, and people have really enjoyed seeing me get out there and do it.”
Like Larson, he said he has enjoyed the positivity in the campaign and competition among him and his two colleagues.
“This campaign has not matched the heat generated by the Division V race,” Haight said. “We know and respect each other. I think it’s a product of our individual personalities. It also represents a focus on all of our parts to keep it positive. We all work together.”
He said he enjoys getting out into the community and meeting the public.
“I appreciate the opportunity that the citizens everywhere I’ve gone, have given me,” Haight said. “People have been gracious and willing to listen.”
Pittsburgh native Ruth Faulkner, 57, a cat lover with three feline companions who also lives in Sierra Vista, said she wants to become a judge so that she can honor the place she has called home for almost five years.
“I want to give back to my community,” Faulkner said. “I know the importance of having good people on the bench. Someone who treats people with dignity and respect. Someone who is fair and impartial. A judge needs to follow the law and apply the law to the facts of the case.”
Like Haight, Faulkner also would like to establish a specialty court for defendants who are veterans.
“They served their country. Now they need help and specialized services to get back on their feet and get out of the criminal justice system,” Faulkner said.
Also like Haight and Larson, Faulkner said there is a need for more efficiency in the court.
“I plan on reviewing the court calendar to see if scheduling changes can be made to make it run more efficiently,” she said. “Currently cases are all set for the same time. So, attorneys and defendants must sit and wait for their case to be called. Sometimes, it can take several hours. I want to see if there is a way to stagger the times to reduce waiting.
“I would explore implementing video technology to improve the efficiency of the court process.”
Faulkner also has an idea that she hopes could attract more young attorneys to the Cochise County fold that would include an internship for law students.
“ ... They can get practical legal experience,” Faulkner said. “I learned so much from my law school internships. I want them to learn more about the role of a judge in the legal system. I believe it would help to attract new attorneys to work in Cochise County.”
Faulkner began working in Cochise County in 2017 in the Legal Defender’s office, hired by Larson. After about a year she moved over to the prosecution side and joined the County Attorney’s Office where she has been ever since.
An attorney since 2013, Faulkner said she hopes to be elected because she wants to make Cochise County better.
“I have called Cochise County my home for almost five years now,” Faulkner said. “When you have a home, you work to improve it. I want to work with the various stakeholders to improve our court system.”