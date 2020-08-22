BISBEE — After holding brief remote interviews over two days with the 17 people who submitted letters of interest for the county administrator’s position, the Board of Supervisors narrowed the list down to three, all county employees, on Friday.
Community Development Director Daniel Coxworth, Information Technology Director Joe Casey and public defender Richard Karwaczka were the three candidates board members Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd selected to move to the next step of the interview process.
Judd stated in an email, “They are all in management positions within the county and were extremely qualified and did very well in their initial interview phases. Information on these interviews, to be held within the next few weeks, will be public. All candidates were leaders and wonderful people and we carefully considered and appreciated each one.”
“Choosing the right person for this essential position is our responsibility and we do not take it lightly. As our state and national policy goals were hijacked this year by a pandemic, it is essential that we hire a competent go–getter immediately to continue our forward movement in these matters.”
English said in an interview, “I think all the people interviewed were qualified to some level and they could have been good managers. But, we need someone who can get up speed quickly. These three know the county. It won’t take them as long to be trained.”
The interviews are planned for this week and District 1 Supervisor elect Thomas Crosby will be invited to sit in, though he will not have a vote on the new county administrator, English added. There will also be a few county elected officials who will be invited to listen to the interviews.
County administrator Ed Gilligan’s last day is Aug. 28. He is leaving for a position in the state as Supreme Court’s Division Director of Adult Probation Services. He tendered his resignation in late June.