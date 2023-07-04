This is the third part in a series about the ongoing legal controversy over trespass cattle and grazing authorizations within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
When the San Pedro River National Conservation Area was established in 1988, its founders believed there was an implied grazing moratorium in place. However, the area has never been free from grazing.
In the 35 years that have passed since its creation, the four grazing allotments within its boundaries have been reauthorized by the Bureau of Land Management multiple times. Today, these leases are the Bobacomari allotment, the Three Brothers allotment, the Lucky Hills allotment and the Brunckow Hills allotment.
So what exactly took place in the three decades that has allowed these leases to continue being actively grazed?
There may never be a clear answer to this question. The BLM has refused to comment on grazing in the SPRNCA because of ongoing legal proceedings. Instead, some answers can be found in the agency’s management documents from the 1980s.
When the BLM first acquired the land around the San Pedro River from Tenneco, an automotive components manufacturer, in 1986, the bureau closed it to the public so it could study it and come up with a resource management plan. In 1989 the BLM released the San Pedro River Riparian Management Plan.
This plan outlined the management of the lands acquired from Tenneco. It did not say anything about state trust lands that were added to the SPRNCA in 1988. The management of those lands was determined by the 1992 Safford District Resource Management Plan.
By that time Dean Bibles, who had been a staunch advocate of the implied grazing moratorium in the SPRNCA, was no longer the BLM director in Arizona. Les Rosenkrance had taken over the position.
The San Pedro River Riparian Management Plan did not prohibit grazing in the preserve, saying “the BLM does not regard livestock grazing to be incompatible with the continued existence of the riparian ecosystem.” But it did put a 15-year grazing moratorium in place within the preserve.
The 1992 Safford District RMP addressed the four grazing allotments on the former state trust lands. It said the current leases had to be honored by the BLM because of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Gov. Bruce Babbitt and Bibles in 1985. The RMP stated livestock grazing would be allowed to continue in the SPRNCA only on the 6,521 acres that made up those four allotments and that the leases would be retired at the end of their 10-year terms.
This was the last time the BLM publicly addressed the issue of grazing in the SPRNCA until the 2018 draft RMP was released for public comments. Documents made publicly available then showed that by 1996, all four allotments had been reauthorized for another 10 years instead of being retired as prescribed in the 1992 Safford District RMP.
No one has answers for why the BLM decided to renew the leases rather than retiring them as instructed by the 1992 Safford District RMP. But there is a lot of speculation by environmental activists advocating against grazing within the SPRNCA.
Jeff Burgess has been keeping an eye on grazing in the SPRNCA since its creation. He told the Herald/Review that during this period he was continuously stonewalled by the BLM and claimed the agency was giving information only to the allotment holders themselves.
“And then when the RMP came along, a whole bunch of documents became identifiable and more available,” said Burgess. “And as we went through this stuff, it was like, wow, they were doing a lot of stuff that basically only the permittees knew about. They were renewing the grazing after the state leases expired.”
Burgess believes that one of the main reasons the BLM did not communicate with the public about these allotments for so long was because they knew they were legally vulnerable and did not want the issue raised.
Burgess and others have speculated that the quiet renewal of the grazing leases was due at least in part to the BLM being influenced by local politics and was a sign of them playing favorites with local ranchers.
“They’re making political decisions based on how much of a pissing match to get into with the cowboys,” said Robin Silver, a co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity. “It all goes back to that thing called the NRCD (Natural Resource Conservation District) which basically runs everything. The BLM does nothing without getting the approval of the local ranchers.”
Silver has not been sparing in his criticism of the BLM.
“So the confusion is in the brains of the BLM administrators who basically want to be ranchers themselves,” said Silver. “And they think that their job is to promote ranching instead of doing their job as federal employees. That’s the bottom line problem that we have here.”
From the perspective of anti-grazing advocates like Silver and Burgess, the accusation that the BLM is being controlled by local ranching interests makes sense. The legislative history behind the formation of the SPRNCA and the extensive scientific research showing that grazing has a negative impact on the San Pedro’s ecosystem make it hard to understand why the BLM has continued to authorize grazing in the area.
However, local ranchers disagree, saying they must not be very good at influencing people if this is all they’ve been able to get from the BLM. John Ladd, a Cochise County rancher who is the chairman of the Hereford NRCD, told the Herald/Review the NRCD did not work directly with the BLM until Scott Feldhausen became manager of the Gila District a few years ago.
Local ranchers like Feldhausen a lot and say he’s the only BLM administrator they’ve worked with in decades who has been fair to them. Ladd said after the 2019 RMP sparked so much controversy over grazing in the area, Feldhausen began working to prove the value of cattle.
This may explain why the BLM renewed the allotments in the 2019 RMP under Feldhausen’s leadership, but it doesn’t explain the prior reauthorizations.
Many environmental advocates offered a different perspective on this as well. They said that there was a top-down political movement coming from Washington, D.C., that made the BLM take a more hands-off approach to the management of public lands, and made them more amenable to local ranching interests.
“I would say that they started to become more grazing friendly during the Clinton administration for some reason,” said Silver. “It’s been going on for decades now, and it’s been getting worse.”
The political movement to take a more hands-off approach to public lands began with the Reagan administration. This was largely due to a protest movement called the Sagebrush Rebellion, which began after the Federal Land Management and Policy Act was passed in 1976. Ranchers across the country were angered by the new grazing regulations that came along with FLPMA and its new multiple use mandate.
The Sagebrust Rebellion .
Not all of the environmental advocates involved in this conflict think the BLM in Cochise County was influenced by the Sagebrush Rebellion, a movement in the 1970s and '80s that sought major changes to federal land control, use and disposal policy in 13 western states. Cyndi Tuell, the southwest programs director for Western Watersheds Project, noted that the Sagebrush Rebellion never really took off in Southeastern Arizona.
However, Burgess and Silver think the hands-off approach sparked by the Sagebrush Rebellion is still in effect today. They see the BLM’s reduction in staff and budget as evidence of this. Burgess said these cutbacks have left permittees on public lands to function on the honor system.
“The ranchers were the ones who helped get rid of the extra people,” said Burgess. “The lobbyists’ argument was that ranchers are the greatest conservationists so we don’t need these agency people looking over their shoulders and causing trouble.”
The argument that ranchers are the best conservationists is used by local ranchers to defend grazing in the SPRNCA.
“Ranchers really were environmentalists way before the environmentalists made a big deal,” said Steve Boice, a supervisor for the Hereford NRCD. “Because if that rancher over there gets overgrazed, or dredged to nothing, he doesn’t make a living. No, you gotta take care of your lands.”