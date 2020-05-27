A fire racing through a mobile home on East Glisch Road just south of Sierra Vista has prompted the evacuation of three residences in the area, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
The blaze erupted just after 2 p.m., said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas and firefighters from the Fry Fire District, Sierra Vista Fire Department, Palominas Fire District and others were still working to put it out at of 3:30 p.m.
"They seem to be OK," said Capas, concerning the people evacuated from the three neighboring houses.
At least one home appeared to be destroyed by the fire.
Capas said she had no information regarding the mobile home that caught fire, however. Smoke from the fire was visible from across the area and several small explosions were observed as the fire burned.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.