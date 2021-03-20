COCHISE COUNTY — Three motorcyclists were killed late Friday evening after a motorist slammed into the back of their bikes on State Route 90, law enforcement officials said.
The crash occurred between the San Pedro River and the San Pedro House, Cochise County Sheriff’s officials said.
The impact killed the bikers instantly, authorities at the scene said.
The motorist who crashed into the bikers was then hit from behind by another driver, sheriff’s officials said.
The motorist in the first vehicle was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.
The wreck occurred at about 10:30 p.m. and it shut down the highway for several hours until early Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said.
It’s not clear if there were passengers in either of the two vehicles involved in the crash because no information was released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety as of this writing. The state agency is investigating the incident.
It’s also unknown which direction any of the motorists were heading in and whether drugs or alcohol was a factor.
The only information state investigators would release was that three people had been killed.
A duty officer at the Arizona Department of Public Safety said no commanders were available to speak to the Herald/Review on Saturday. She hung up on a reporter when asked when more information would be released.
If further information is released, this story will be updated.