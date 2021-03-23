COCHISE COUNTY — Three motorcyclists were killed late Friday evening after both passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone on State Route 90, the Arizona Department of Highway Safety said late Saturday.
The three people killed have been identified via the Berserkers Motorcycle Club Vail Chapter Facebook page as, Michael Howell, Robert Romero and Brenna Curry. Howell was the owner of GSS Racing on Towner Avenue in Naco and Curry was the well-known metal artist behind the Vixen Fine Art Metal Gallery in Old Bisbee and Phoenix. Howell, known as "Junior" and Romero, who went by "Chuy," were both members of Berserkers.
The crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. Friday near the San Pedro House and the San Pedro River, at marker 330, state investigators said.
According to Raul Garcia, a DPS spokesman, a motorcyclist passed the driver of a vehicle in a no-passing zone, then slammed head-on into the driver of a sport utility vehicle.
At that point a second biker with a passenger also passed the first vehicle, but that biker lost control of his motorcycle and he and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle, Garcia said.
The driver of a second SUV then crashed into the back of the first SUV that had been hit head-on by the motorcyclist, Garcia said.
It's not clear which direction the bikers were headed in when the crash occurred, and the extent of injuries suffered by the other motorists is also unknown. Garcia said he would not have an update until Wednesday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation.
GoFundMe pages have been started by both Romero's and Curry's children to help with their services.
Romero's GoFundMe page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-to-fund-services-for-robert-romero
Curry's can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-money-for-the-famous-vixen-brenna-curry
A memorial service for Howell, Romero and Curry will be held this Sunday at noon at 3852 S. Towner Ave., in Naco.
A story in last Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review about the crash was based on information relayed to the newspaper from law enforcement that had been at the scene. That information later proved to be incorrect.