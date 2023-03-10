SIERRA VISTA — One of the most entertaining and beloved card games of all time is hoping to make a rebound by enlisting new local members for its internationally-sanctioned club.
Since the 1930s, bridge has been one of the most popular card games in the world, and excluding chess, has sold more books about it than any other game.
Sierra Vista’s Thunder Mountain Bridge Club — which was once home to nearly 50 members who played competitively at regional and sectional tournaments — is hoping area residents who once enjoyed playing duplicate bridge will join the card club many didn’t know existed.
The club not only exists. It has thrived in Sierra Vista for close to 40 years. The organization was not only a hub of social interaction with monthly potluck lunches; it also created lasting friendships.
Club manager Margaret Glenn, who has been with Thunder Mountain for 20 years, said she is looking forward to building a bigger, more active club next year.
“Since we’re sanctioned internationally by the American Contract Bridge League, members take bridge seriously, but we also have fun at this, and it’s a way to meet new people,” said Glenn, who has been playing duplicate bridge competitively for 40 years. “There are many regional tournaments in Tucson people can compete in if they like. Many of our members attended ACBL tournaments in places like British Columbia, Palm Springs, Phoenix and Oregon.
“In contract bridge, it’s all about winning points for earning different levels, and it can be extremely competitive.”
So competitive, said Glenn, that some bridge enthusiasts will pay professional bridge players a hefty fee to partner with them at tournaments to attain various levels. There are even worldwide cruises on top-rated ships packaged for bridge players.
The club, which plays three times per week at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, plays only duplicate bridge, a variation of contract bridge in which the same set of bridge deals among four hands are played by different competitors, and scoring is based on relative performance. Scores of games are sent to the ACBL — the mothership overseeing all bridge-playing operations — so players can earn points to reach various pigmented levels, like bronze, silver, ruby or gold.
"Last week 10 of our club members attended the regional tournament in Tucson," said Glenn. "Even though we are a very small club, they were able to win many of the coveted gold and red points. With this we were able to present Mary Aveiro with the prestigious Ruby Life Master. A few weeks ago one of our members moved to the Denver area and we were able to present her with a Silver Life Master before she left."
Decades ago, Glenn said bridge was a popular card game among wives of military officers at Fort Huachuca when the club was larger, but the makeup has since changed.
In the last three years, however, age and COVID-19 dramatically impacted the club’s membership. Glenn said it has dropped to less than 20 members while those in places like Green Valley and Tucson have more than 100.
“We lost two beloved members and accomplished players last year who were the club’s leaders and worked hard to keep it running,” she said. “We had to close down during the pandemic, and we played bridge virtually, which was fine. It kept us in touch. We’re trying to come back with face-to-face games now. I know there are people who played duplicate bridge who don’t know where to go for this.”
If you don’t know how to play duplicate bridge and want to learn, Glenn said newcomers can attend the card games to watch and also take lessons to see if it’s something they like.
“The only way to learn to play is to jump in,” said Glenn.
For information, call Glenn at 520-249-0652.