SIERRA VISTA — The Thunder Mountain Republican Women celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.

Kathy Doldge, president of the Thunder Mountain Republican Women, said the club was established by a group of women in 1972 who were members of the Huachuca Area Republican Women. The women wanted information about how to help candidates run and win, so they broke off from the Huachuca Area Republican Women and created the Thunder Mountain Republican Women.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?