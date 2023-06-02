SIERRA VISTA — The Thunder Mountain Republican Women celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.
Kathy Doldge, president of the Thunder Mountain Republican Women, said the club was established by a group of women in 1972 who were members of the Huachuca Area Republican Women. The women wanted information about how to help candidates run and win, so they broke off from the Huachuca Area Republican Women and created the Thunder Mountain Republican Women.
Soon after the women’s group was formed, it became a charter of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women in February 1973, Doldge added.
“We’re excited to be here to celebrate Thunder Mountain’s 50th anniversary,” said Cindy Casaus, president of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women.
Casaus said the Arizona Federation of Republican Women has more than 3,100 members and 28 clubs throughout the state. At the national level, there are about 60,000 members. Casaus said it is the largest grassroots Republican women’s organization.
“It contributes millions of volunteer hours to community causes, candidates, elected officials as well as community events," she said. "The clubs will pick up local nonprofits to support with supplies, donations, we also help candidates knock on doors, and collect signatures. Doing just a lot of great work in the community.”
Doldge moved to Sierra Vista in 2006 and wanted to meet people and have an outlet. She previously was a volunteer for other organizations in Phoenix.
“Thunder Mountain Republican Women is the most welcoming, considerate, professional Republican women’s structure I’ve ever been associated with,” said Jane Strain, former president and member.
Strain joined the club in the early '90s after she retired and was a member until 2020. She said she is a big fan of the women who work passionately or dedicated to their principles and values.
“Being president of any organization is always demanding,” Strain said. “The good news with this bunch of women, though, is they were always very helpful, willing to step up and volunteer, everybody worked nicely together, very concerned and passionate about doing good things for our community.”
Doldge said the club recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to this year's Benson High School valedictorian, Tatum Benson.
To apply for the scholarship, Doldge said the student has to be graduating from high school and attending post secondary schooling. The applicant also has to be a registered Republican, or if they are not yet 18, their parents must be registered. The group requires a few letters of recommendation from teachers or administrators and a Republican within their community.
“The money comes from little fundraising things that we do,” Doldge said.
Doldge and Casaus said a big part of the club’s overall mission is to care for America.
Jo Ann Gasper, vice president of hospitality, said the organization helped the Salvation Army this year and collected water for residents of East Palestine, Ohio, after the train accident there.
Another part of the club’s mission is to engage women in the political process at all levels.
“It’s important to get women involved in the community and the political process because we live here and we are affected by the political process and by what happens in the community,” Doldge said.
Casaus said the organization is reliable and always willing to help out.
“We make up a big part of the population and the electorate,” Casuas said. “We’re moms, we’re business women, we have a voice.”
According to the club’s website, the group welcomes both men and women and meets on the first Thursday of every month at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone