SIERRA VISTA — For the first time, the famed Thunderbirds trained away from their home base in Nevada, spending two weeks in New Mexico and two weeks at Fort Huachuca.
For the last several days the roar of the F-16 Fighting Falcons flying over Sierra Vista has been unmistakable as the legendary Thunderbirds — formally known as the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” — soared overhead.
Air Force Capt. Kaitlin Toner, the public affairs officer for the Thunderbirds, said Fort Huachuca, with its rugged and mountainous terrain, proved to be a challenging and beautiful training location for the squadron.
It also provided for a more disciplined training experience, she said.
“In New Mexico, the air space was entirely ours and it was flat terrain,” Toner said. “At Fort Huachuca there were specific flight times we had to abide by, and the terrain is beautiful, but more challenging.”
She said the two locations were chosen so that the pilots could experience varied scenarios.
In an article by Air Force Staff Sgt. Laurel Richards of the Thunderbirds for the website Air Combat Command, Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander, explained why the Thunderbirds trained away from their home base for a month: “The decision to train outside of Nellis Air Force Base was made so that the squadron could increase its aerospace opportunity and flexibility for the team’s training needs, while also allowing them to practice in conditions of increasing difficulty.”
According to Richards’ article: “Leadership from the Thunderbirds and the 57th Fighter Wing made the landmark decision to have an off-station winter training trip after assessing multiple locations based on aerospace availability, geographical location, and site surveys.”
“This is our top priority for the 2022 training season. It’s crucial that we take advantage of this unique opportunity to set the tone for our 2022 show season and future training seasons,” Elliott said in the article.
The Thunderbirds usually train from November through March, Toner said. The squadron is made up of 135 members, but only 64 trained at Fort Huachuca. While Nellis Air Force Base is the Thunderbirds’ home, it is shared with the Air Force’s fighter pilots, making it a “very busy airfield,” Toner said.
The first two weeks of the winter training were spent in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, at Spaceport America, a multipurpose facility for commercial and federal aerospace customers. The second two weeks — Thursday is the last day of training here — were planned for Fort Huachuca, Toner said.
“These two locations are excellent training environments, each serving different purposes,” Elliott said in the Richards article.
At Fort Huachuca, the pilots were given a 5-mile radius and they could fly as high as 18,000 feet, Toner said. The flight times could not be disclosed.
While it’s unknown whether the Thunderbirds will return to Fort Huachuca next year, Toner said they will be flying over Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 20 for the Daytona 500 race. They’ll also be training with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels in El Centro, California, Toner said.
Additionally, Arizona will have the privilege of hosting the squadron’s first air show of the year, March 19-20 at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Toner said.
Officials at Fort Huachuca were thrilled with the Thunderbirds’ training at the installation. Fort Huachuca’s Facebook page is replete with photos and welcomes for the storied pilots.
On his Facebook page, Army Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, commanding general of the post, said, “We are very happy to have them back to our airfield to train, and they are happy to be here! Thunderbird commander, Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, told me that the height of the Huachuca Mountains challenges his team and allows them to prepare for future air demonstrations.
“A huge shout-out to the Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista communities for welcoming these amazing women and men as they use our airspace to train!” Hale added.