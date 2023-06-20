BISBEE — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is eager to move forward on a new system that will provide and upgrade communications for all emergency services in the county.
The only problem is supply and demand.
In February, Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby accepted a $223,156 grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for the system, but it had a deadline to use the funds by June 30.
Now, it look like the equipment will not be available by then so Dan Duchon, director of the Emergency Management Department, requested more time and DEMA granted it.
Duchon said, “The extended period of performance is necessary to complete the radio upgrade project. The project purchase order has been issued, however, we are not certain the equipment will arrive prior to the end of the original performance period.”
Duchon has completed the equipment selection, selected the vendor and issued the purchase order. The extension allows the purchase to go beyond the end of the 2022–23 fiscal budget.
With the approval of the board during the meeting Tuesday, June 20, the extended timeline is official.
Defense attorneys who work in the county have been reluctant to defend prisoners, noted County Administrator Richard Karwaczka.
“We’ve lost a couple of defense attorneys,” he said. “It’s hard to get attorneys to come here.”
He wanted to find attorneys who would work with the county’s indigent defense office and published the job opportunities, all to no avail. Though he has gone out for bids to retain defense attorneys, none have responded.
The county’s Indigent Defense Office assigns contract attorneys to defendants when none of the three county defense offices are able to take the case.
Karwaczka explained, “In particular, early resolution cases are proving increasingly difficult to assign due to the large caseload the defense offices have for higher cost felony cases. This contract is intended to alleviate caseload pressure on the system and provide additional support to the defense offices without the cost of hiring an additional attorney and benefits to the county system.”
So, he looked for other avenues to obtain counsel for defendants and the firm Katsarelis Law PLLC stepped up. The firm was hired for one year to handle the early resolution cases for $150,000 per year beginning July 1. The county will pay $12,500 a month for the firm’s services and the firm will provide an itemized invoice and indicate the cases assigned.
Also, the county’s manufactured home on Tovreaville Road, which has served as Bisbee City Hall for the past several years, was sold to the city for $1 as the county plans to move forward with the new animal shelter project.
Many years ago, the 1990/91 trailer was used for juvenile jail visitation and now is of little value. It will be moved from its present location so the county to make use of the parcel for the shelter.
In other business, the supervisors unanimously approved a funding agreement with the Arizona Supreme Court, Administrative Office of the Courts, in the amount of $49,140, effective July 1 through June 30, 2024. The county will receive the money quarterly beginning on July 27.
The agreement is designed to assess and improve court proceedings regarding foster care and adoption and to help maintain the focus on a child's safety, permanency and well–being.
A $12,011 grant for the family counseling fund from the AOC was approved for the fiscal year 2023–24. The county made the required match of $3,003.