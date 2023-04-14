SIERRA VISTA — In what’s being called a “tipflation” economy, it’s no longer a question of how much — or how little — to leave for a tip.

Tipping — once a reward or a gratuity given primarily in restaurants for excellent service — has suddenly morphed into seemingly all phases of the service industry where tips were never required or thought necessary, regardless of how small the bill.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?