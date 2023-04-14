SIERRA VISTA — In what’s being called a “tipflation” economy, it’s no longer a question of how much — or how little — to leave for a tip.
Tipping — once a reward or a gratuity given primarily in restaurants for excellent service — has suddenly morphed into seemingly all phases of the service industry where tips were never required or thought necessary, regardless of how small the bill.
From baristas to barbers, house cleaners to waitpersons — along with gardeners, tattoo artists and manicurists — it feels as if everyone has their hand out expecting a tip.
While it’s hardly a nationwide problem, it’s a growing trend in which consumers feel almost pressured or cornered into paying more for items or services.
Some call it guilt-tipping and point at digital tablet ordering devices restaurants and other retail businesses use that post tipping prompts ranging from 35% to 15% as the culprit behind the seemingly increased demand for tipping.
But it’s not just the food industry placing what one visitor to a Bisbee coffee house described as “a billboard in my face telling me what kind of tip I’m supposed to give for a blueberry scone.”
It’s an across-the-board call on tipping for services you expected to pay for without an additional fee. That includes takeout orders in many restaurants.
“A tip should be given voluntarily beyond obligation for a service,” said Mark Schmitt, director of Cochise College’s Small Business Development Center. “Somewhere we lost the meaning of a tip and allowed people to be undercompensated for their work and tacked on a percentage of the bill to be an allowable amount to pay to compensate for the difference.
“Once we allowed this to happen there is no going back, be ready for more services to expect a tip and that 20% common tipping practice to go up.”
It’s not law that you have to leave a tip, though it’s become an accepted practice, almost part of what restaurant-goers expect to do when they go out to eat.
“Look, I like eating out, it’s something I do a lot because of my work, and I have no problem leaving a good tip for good service,” said Alex Tompkins of Virginia, who took a day trip to visit Bisbee while on a business trip to Tucson. “Servers work hard, they’re on their feet all night trying to get orders out to make customers happy, and they take a lot of guff from customers. My daughter’s a waitress so I know what they go through.
“But lately, everywhere I go one of those digital tablets is telling me what percentage of a tip I’m required to leave, even a custom tip. It just feels rude and a weird way to nudge a customer about leaving a tip, which is entirely optional.”
If it often feels confrontational or rude as Tompkins describes, tipping through digital prompts has packed a wallop revenue-wise for the restaurant industry over the last several years. According to Square, one of the largest companies that manages digital payments, tips at full-service restaurants in the U.S. rose dramatically by more than 25% in the third quarter of 2022.
At counter-service eateries, tips shot up close to 17% compared to the same period in 2021. The company also said its figures show continuous growth since 2019 for the same period.
“Today, with some of the apps or online payment systems, we are prompted to pay a tip to complete the online payment process, prompting us to pay a percentage fee higher than what we would have normally tipped,” said Schmitt.
“We are seeing services asking for a tip that normally we didn’t consider the service they were giving was something you tipped. I wonder if tipping is going to be a part of Congress’ crackdown on junk service fees?”
No one is compelled by any hard-clasped rule to leave a tip. It’s more of an accepted, long standing rule of etiquette than anything else.
But sometimes people like Tompkins feel it’s gone too far and has crossed a line.
“A neighbor of mine has a huge yard, and for years a landscaping company has maintained it,” said Tompkins. “When the crew was putting their equipment in their truck, one of them knocked on his door, told him they were finished and just stood there, waiting for what my neighbor felt was a tip. He called the company and canceled the service.
“Tipping is getting is way over the top and has been for some time.”
What makes one service worth tipping more than others, and should someone be told what percentage of a tip range is preferred is debatable. But as long as tipping is built in to a culture with preset expectations, companies supplying tablets with tipping prompts to businesses in a service industry will snap them up until they seamlessly blend into the culture.
But for many working in restaurants that come with a low minimum wage, tips are what sustains its employees and pays their rent.
“You have to be on the other side of the fence, working in our shoes, to know how helpful those tipping prompts are,” said Bonnie Allen, a waitress from Portland, Oregon, looking for a position in Cochise County. “It gives us a decent shot at coming home with some good money each night. It’s a hit-and-miss business for us. Sometimes it’s busy, sometimes you have good-paying tables. And a lot of times you don’t.
“I really don’t want to hear how over-tipped people say they are. Those tipping prompts are lifesavers.”
The rise of different payment platforms and apps, however, is not without a downside in the uptick of “tipflation.”
“The pressure to tip can create awkward or uncomfortable situations for both customers and workers, and there is evidence that tips are often distributed unequally, with certain workers receiving more generous tips than others,” SBDC program coordinator Kristian Miguel recently related in ChatGBT-4, an AI chatbox. “While tipping can be a way to show appreciation for good service, it is important to remember that it is ultimately a voluntary act.”
Years ago, Schmitt said he worked for an employer who didn’t allow his crew to keep a tip if someone offered one.
“They claimed it wasn’t up to the customer to pay us; that was their job,” he said. “Last week I over-tipped a server who probably didn’t earn a tip from their level of service they provided. Yet, people are reliant on a tip to make up for underpayment for their services.”
Despite the growth of tipping prompts on digital payment platforms, Schmitt said he won’t shy away from tipping or feel pressured by it. He knows how critical tips are for an employee’s livelihood.
“I will continue to over-tip,” he said.