COCHISE COUNTY — Students of Cochise County age 13 to 18 have a great opportunity to show off their photography skills as The Nature Conservancy announces its ninth annual “Adventures in Nature” student photography contest.
Photos can be scenes from across the state showcasing Arizona's natural beauty, wildlife and people. They can be from a student's back yard or neighborhood or scenic areas around Arizona, said Tracey Stone, The Nature Conservancy's Western media relations specialist. The deadline is April 15.
The top 10 winners will receive up to $10,000 in prize money, plus photo books and more. The winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony May 5.
Contest winners will have their photos published by the contest sponsors: TNC in Arizona, the Arizona Highways magazine and Cox Communications.
"Last year the contest attracted more than 3,742 submissions from students around the state," said Stone in an email. "The contest is intended to connect young people to the outdoors through photography. They may submit as many photos as they like. The deadline for submitting photos is midnight April 15, 2022. To enter the contest, go to: arizonahighways.com."
For information, contact Tana Kappel at The Nature Conservancy, 520-547–3432 or email tkappel@tnc.org.
The Nature Conservancy is a leading conservation organization working around the world to protect ecologically important lands and waters for nature and people. The Conservancy and its more than 1 million members have protected nearly 120 million acres worldwide. To learn more, visit nature.org/arizona.
Since 1925, Arizona Highways magazine has brought the beauty of Arizona to visitors and natives alike through its award-winning photography, travel journalism and steadfast commitment to discovering the state’s treasures. Helping to drive tourism to and through the state, Arizona Highways has subscribers in all 50 states and more than 120 countries.
Cox Communications is the third largest cable provider and multi-service broadband communications company in the country, serving nearly 3 million residential and business product subscribers in Arizona.