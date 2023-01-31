James Dixon

James Dixon

A convicted child molester who told a judge that he has only about a year left to live was dealt his death sentence on Tuesday when it was announced he would serve more than a century in state prison for molesting boys in Tombstone over a period of three decades.

James Dixon, 61, will spend about 130 years in a state prison cell, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?