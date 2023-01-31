A convicted child molester who told a judge that he has only about a year left to live was dealt his death sentence on Tuesday when it was announced he would serve more than a century in state prison for molesting boys in Tombstone over a period of three decades.
James Dixon, 61, will spend about 130 years in a state prison cell, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell.
"It’s not the highest sentence I’ve ever seen. But it is among them," Powell said Tuesday afternoon. "Our sentencing in Arizona can allow for some very harsh sentences when people are convicted of multiple crimes involving children."
The 553 days that Dixon served in the Cochise County Jail had already been factored in to the sentence, Powell said.
Dixon's attorney, Efthymios Katsarelis, asked the judge for some leniency because of his client's fragile health, but Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson said that would not sway his decision.
"This court has an obligation to follow the law," Dickerson said. " ... As far as the health problems go, they really don't make any difference."
The judge said the issue he had to take into consideration was the pain Dixon caused to the six victims who testified against him at his trial in December.
Two of the six men — the victims are now between the ages of 22 and 52 — were in the courtroom Tuesday, but both declined to say anything.
Dixon was convicted by a jury in December of 14 offenses involving child molestation, prostituting a minor and continual sexual abuse of a minor. The crimes had been ongoing from the mid-1980s to 2018, investigators said.
One of the victims came forward in 2018 after learning that his boss' grandchildren were beginning to spend time with Dixon. The man reported his ordeal to the Tombstone Marshal's Office.
The Marshal's Office turned the investigation over to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and when the Sheriff's Office posted the situation on its Facebook page and asked if there were more victims, a handful of men came forward.
Dixon was arrested by the Sheriff's Office in 2021.
The boys Dixon had chosen all came from broken homes, Powell had said. Dixon had met them either through Little League or the Boy Scouts.
The three-day trial and its conclusion in mid-December in favor of the six men who testified about being molested as youngsters capped over three decades of the sexual abuse of boys who had come from broken homes and were too ashamed and embarrassed to reveal what they had been subjected to at the hands of an individual they thought they could trust.
The Herald/Review is not naming the men because they were victims of sexual abuse.
In his testimony during the trial, Dixon asserted the victims had all lied about their encounters with him. He offered no reason why they would do that. In the end, the 12-member jury believed the victims.
The six men told almost identical stories of how they were molested by Dixon. Powell told the jurors the individuals did not know each other and that they had no reason to fabricate anything.
Most, if not all, of the victims came from rough backgrounds where a father figure was either absent or not functional.
Powell told jurors Dixon had lured the boys, knowing full well they had no real home life. He said the defendant plied the youngsters with gifts and money in exchange for sexual favors.
One of the issues Dickerson took into consideration Tuesday was the current open case against Dixon. He is charged with contacting one of the victims from the county jail the same day he was convicted. Powell said Dixon offered the victim property and benefits if he would recant his story.
