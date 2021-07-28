A man who investigators say may have been sexually assaulting children for decades was arrested in Tombstone on Tuesday, a report shows.
James "Jim" Dixon was picked up by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and charged with several counts of child molestation, continuous sexual abuse, and sexual conduct with a minor, among other violations, the Sheriff's Office said.
Tuesday's arrest follows a three-month investigation launched after one of Dixon's victims — who is now an adult — reported the abuse, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Although the offenses originated in Tombstone, the Marshal's Office turned the case over to the Sheriff's Detective Division.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that there are likely several more victims. Because of that, Sheriff's investigators, working in conjunction with the Cochise County Attorney's Office, were able to secure an arrest warrant for Dixon, Capas said.
The 59-year-old Dixon is currently being held at the Cochise County Jail without bond. He is expected in court on Thursday morning for a bond review hearing.
The Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who may have been victimized by Dixon, or who has any information about him or any victims, please call 520-803-3281.