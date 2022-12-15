BISBEE — Six men between the ages of 22 and 52 took the stand inside a Cochise County courtroom this week and told a jury that they had been molested as children in Tombstone by a man named James Dixon. When Dixon testified on his own behalf Thursday, he told the panel that each of the men had lied.
After deliberating for just over two hours Thursday afternoon, the panel of eight men and four women believed the victims.
Dixon, 61, was convicted of 14 of the 16 counts lodged against him, all of them linked to child molestation, prostituting a minor and continual sexual abuse of a minor.
Three of the six victims were in the courtroom Thursday, including the youngest, who is now 22. A woman accompanying one of the older victims looked up at the courtroom ceiling and smiled when the verdict was read by the clerk.
The three-day trial and its conclusion in favor of the six men who testified about being molested as youngsters, capped over three decades of the sexual abuse of boys who had come from broken homes and were too ashamed and embarrassed to reveal what they had been subjected to at the hands of an individual they thought they could trust.
The Herald/Review is not naming the men because they were victims of sexual abuse.
The trial was unique in that the defendant testified on his own behalf, an act that is rare in the majority of criminal proceedings. But Dixon, dressed in a black suit jacket, white shirt and khaki slacks, took the stand and seemed relaxed and confident as he recounted his side of the story.
The bottom line, according to Dixon, was that the six men who testified against him had lied and Dixon said he did not know why. Dixon also said most of the boys’ family members had problems and that the youngsters gravitated toward him because he does not drink or smoke and was a stable presence in Tombstone.
But in his rebuttal during closing arguments, Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell reminded the jury that for the six men who testified, coming forward after all these years and revealing what had happened to them at the hands of another male, was no picnic.
“What man is going to put himself through this?” Powell asked. “Talking about the most intimate form of abuse? No man would.”
“And you didn’t have one man talking about it, you had six,” he added.
At the end of the trial late Thursday afternoon, Powell said Dixon would be going away to prison “for several decades.”
The six men told almost identical stories of how they were molested by Dixon. Powell told the jury that the victims did not know each other and that they had no reason to fabricate anything.
Most, if not all the victims, came from rough backgrounds where a father figure was either absent or not functional.
Powell told jurors that Dixon had lured the boys, knowing full well that they had no real home life. He said the defendant plied the youngsters with gifts and money in exchange for sexual favors.
Their relationships usually started out with Dixon asking the boys if they would walk his dogs or do yard work for cash, according to court testimony. As time went by and Dixon got to know each boy better, then the gifts began to flow along with the sexual abuse, Powell said.
Some of the boys met Dixon via Little League, where the defendant coached.
Powell also mentioned that the case had a couple of unique factors. Dixon never had sexual intercourse with any of the boys and he never allowed them to touch him.
Defense attorney Efthymios Katsarelis told jurors that there was no physical evidence and that the victims’ memories were likely fuzzy after all these years.
But each of the six testified what had happened to them in great detail.
The molestation of the boys spanned over 30 years, beginning in the mid-1980s and ending in 2018, Powell and investigators said.
The victims kept their abuse quiet for years.
The offenses came to light last year after the 22-year-old victim — the first one to testify Wednesday — learned that his boss’s grandchildren were staying at Dixon’s sometimes.
That’s when the victim reported the situation he had been through to the Tombstone Marshal’s Office.
“I didn’t want that happening to them,” the victim said.
The Marshal’s Office handed the case over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and in July 2021, Cochise County Sheriff’s Detective Alexander Dolhyj arrested Dixon. The Sheriff’s Office posted the arrest on their Facebook page and asked other victims — if there were any — to come forward.
One of the victims who testified Wednesday said he spoke up only after seeing that post on social media.
Another man, now 48, who said he lived with Dixon for a while and also said he was molested, cried on the stand Thursday because he said Dixon was the only father he had ever know and he didn’t want to get him in trouble. He told Powell he didn’t want to be in the courtroom.
“I love the guy,” the man said, wiping tears from his eyes.
Dixon, who at one time was a City of Tombstone employee and who mentioned that the town’s mayor could vouch for his character, chose to go to trial after a settlement conference crumbled this past June.
His sentencing has been set for Jan. 31.