BISBEE — Six men between the ages of 22 and 52 took the stand inside a Cochise County courtroom this week and told a jury that they had been molested as children in Tombstone by a man named James Dixon. When Dixon testified on his own behalf Thursday, he told the panel that each of the men had lied.

After deliberating for just over two hours Thursday afternoon, the panel of eight men and four women believed the victims.

