TOMBSTONE — Actor Michael Biehn will be returning to Tombstone for the town’s fifth annual Doc Holli-Days festivities, a celebration that runs Friday through Sunday.
Along with Biehn, event organizer Sherry Rudd has a lineup that includes a Saturday concert by country singer Aaron Tippin, a visit by social media comedian Josh Pray, book signing by author Chris Enss and a poker stroll with stops at seven different establishments throughout town.
“Doc Holliday was born Aug. 14, 1851, so Saturday marks his 170th birthday,” Rudd said. “We’re going to have a walk down on Allen Street at 10 a.m. Saturday in his honor.”
The walk starts at Sixth and Allen streets and ends at Third Street, Rudd said.
Doc (John Henry) Holliday was a real-life gambling, gunfighting dentist who became friends with Wyatt Earp in the 1870s. Holliday participated in the historic 1881 OK Corral gunfight with Wyatt Earp and his brothers Virgil and Morgan. The 30-second gunfight was the result of a feud between the Earps on one side and a loosely-knit gang called the Cowboys — Billy Clairborne, Ike and Billy Clanton and Tom and Frank McLaury — on the other. When the smoke cleared, Clanton and both McLaury brothers lost their lives in the gunfight.
While Tombstone’s raucous past has been captured in a number of movies, it is the 1993 film with actor Val Kilmer portraying Doc Holliday that has emerged as one of the more popular versions.
In 2016, Kilmer came to Tombstone for the first Doc-Holli-Days event, and despite failing health, returned a second time.
Fans of the 1993 movie are familiar with the iconic bar scene as outlaw Johnny Ringo, played by actor Michael Biehn, spins his six-shooter while staring down Doc Holliday (Kilmer). Ringo’s flashy gun-slinging routine is followed by Holliday mocking Ringo’s gun spinning moves with a tin cup.
Biehn will be in town Friday through Sunday at Vintage Cowgirls, 510 E. Allen St. from around 1:30 to 3:30 pm, where he will be available for photographs, Rudd said.
Tippin will be performing at Old Tombstone Western Theme Park on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets, as well as VIP seats and preferred floor area spaces, are available at: Aaron Tippin at Old Tombstone Western Theme Park on Aug 14, 2021 8:00 PM (etix.com).
With a country music career that spans 25 years, Tippin’s silver anniversary as a recording artist includes such hits as, “You’ve got to Stand for Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With the Radio,” “My Blue Angel” and “Workin’ Man’s PhD.”
“Concert tickets are available at different businesses around Tombstone, or by going to etix.com,” Rudd said.
“We’re also excited about having Josh Pray in town. Go online and look at what he has to say about the movie ‘Tombstone,’ ” Rudd said. “He’s hilarious.”
Through a comedic rant, Pray raves about the film, calling it the “greatest Western movie ever made.” He also declares that he wants to be just like Doc Holliday.
“He has 16.5 million views about the movie,” Rudd said. “This weekend will be the first time he’s ever visited Tombstone, and we’re very excited about having him here as one of our special guests.”
For information about events throughout town, go to www.theannualdochollidays.com.