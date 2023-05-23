Tombstone High School graduate Rubi Mae Luinstra, a gold diploma and top-10 graduate, gives family and friends a joyful wave as she prepares to step into the "Pomp and Circumstance" processional march Thursday on the school's Mike Hayhurst Field.
Elyssa Durr holds a stuffed tiger, representing Hobbes from the Calvin and Hobbes comic strip. The tiger's presence at the graduation is in remembrance of Calvin Mossman, a Huachuca City School third grader who died in 2014. He would have been a member of the school's class of 2023.
From left, wearing caps and gowns of Yellow Jackets black and gold, Jasmine McWherter, Joanna Devine and David Munoz enjoy a quick chat while waiting for Tombstone High School's 101st commencement program to begin.
A huge crowd packed Tombstone High School's Mike Hayhurst Field Thursday for the school's 101st commencement program.
Draped in Yellow Jackets black and gold, the class of 2023 celebrated 85 graduates. In a program filled with all the traditional ceremonial flair, from the "Pomp and Circumstance" processional march, JROTC presentation of colors, to the national anthem sung by Linda Dailing, the graduates also remembered Calvin Mossman, a Huachuca City School student who died in 2014 while in the third grade.
