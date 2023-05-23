A huge crowd packed Tombstone High School's Mike Hayhurst Field Thursday for the school's 101st commencement program. 

Draped in Yellow Jackets black and gold, the class of 2023 celebrated 85 graduates. In a program filled with all the traditional ceremonial flair, from the "Pomp and Circumstance" processional march, JROTC presentation of colors, to the national anthem sung by Linda Dailing, the graduates also remembered Calvin Mossman, a Huachuca City School student who died in 2014 while in the third grade. 

