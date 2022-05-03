If you’re interested in healthy living, be sure to stop by the Health and Safety Fair Saturday in Tombstone.
Organized by Healthy Tombstone, a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the health and welfare of citizens of Tombstone and surrounding communities, the fair is free and open to the public.
“This is our first fair, and we’ve received wonderful support from a number of organizations,” said Norma Sullivan, Healthy Tombstone chairperson and event co-sponsor. “We’re expecting between 18 and 20 exhibitors.”
The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. and will be held at Tombstone City Park, on the corner of Third and Allen streets.
The purpose of the fair is to provide information about healthy lifestyles and to showcase resources people may not know about. There will be activities for kids, including Tombstone Fire Department’s ever-popular smokehouse.
Other agencies that will be represented include Cochise County Health and Social Services, Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization Area Agency on Aging and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Three hospitals — Copper Queen Community Hospital of Bisbee, Benson Hospital and Canyon Vista Medical Center of Sierra Vista — will also have representatives at the event.
Healthy Tombstone, which started in 2017, is known for its support of a number of health-related projects in Tombstone and surrounding communities.
“We supported bringing the Copper Queen Clinic in Tombstone, which has been a big success,” said Sullivan, one of Healthy Tombstone’s original members. “We’re now in the process of a project dedicated to finding transportation between Tombstone and Sierra Vista for those who do not have access to vehicles.”
Sullivan urges Cochise County residents to attend Saturday’s fair and chat with the exhibitors about healthy lifestyles, resources and services.