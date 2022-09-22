The Huachuca City town library recently resurrected its Spotlight Speaker series with a kickoff event that featured Arizona Corporation Commission Chairwoman Lea Marquez Peterson as keynote speaker.
Peterson was in Huachuca City on Sept. 14 and gave a presentation that featured a discussion about the state's clean energy goals and the potential impacts that changes in energy resources could have on rate payers.
As an elected body of five members, the ACC’s role is to ensure reliable, affordable energy and water for residents throughout the state, Peterson said in her introductory remarks.
“We regulate electricity, water, gas and wastewater, railroad and pipeline safety, we incorporate all the businesses in the state and then we tackle securities fraud,” she said. “We also have limited jurisdiction in telecommunication.”
Along with regulating electric utilities throughout the state, the commission also regulates 250 private water utilities.
Describing Arizona’s energy mix as 30% coal, 28% natural gas, 11% renewable energy and 31% nuclear power, Peterson spoke of the importance of setting realistic energy goals for achieving clean, carbon-free energy. She noted the commission has spent about four years debating goals for Arizona and spoke of how the state is watching challenges California is currently enduring.
“I think they’ve (California leaders) made decisions based on political ideology to commit to renewable energy immediately without having an adequate transition,” she said. “They have created some really tough challenges in the state of California and it impacts Arizona.”
Several of Arizona’s electric companies recently sold excess power to California to help its neighbor avert severe energy shortages and rolling blackouts, she said.
While Peterson says she supports clean energy, she believes it needs to be in the form of a market-led transition in order to prevent the kinds of energy shortages that California is experiencing.
She spoke of how Arizona’s largest electric utilities have made commitments to clean energy and carbon-free sources. Arizona Public Service, the largest electric utility in the state, has committed to 100% clean energy by 2050. Tucson Electric Power has committed to producing 70% of its energy through renewable sources by 2035, while Salt River Project in Phoenix has committed to reducing 90% of its carbon output by 2050.
Arizona’s Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station, the largest nuclear generating station in the country, uses reclaimed water and is carbon free, two desirable features that make the generating station a “great asset for the state,” Peterson said.
The solar industry and its potential for Arizona is an energy source Peterson believes has tremendous potential. While she believes Arizona could be the country’s “king of solar,” the state currently is fifth in the nation in terms of solar utilization, she said.
Since solar doesn’t work at night, there needs to be some sort of base-load or common energy to support households at night, especially in summer months when air conditioning is a factor in Arizona. Pointing to the energy problems that California is facing, Peterson believes the state set tough energy mandates and is now struggling.
“These are some of the challenges that California has fallen into by closing their coal and nuclear plants in such a rapid fashion,” Peterson said.
As Arizona moves toward 100% clean energy, there will be coal plant retirements in communities throughout the state.
“We are going to have cleaner air, but on the flip side, we are going to see jobs lost, workforce development challenges and economic impacts to the affected region,” she warned. “Those communities need to know now, nine and 10 years in advance, what the economic development plan is for that region and how they will recover.”
The commission has been holding town halls in different communities where coal plants are destined for closure.
“We’re having a lot of these really important conversations now,” she said.
As the commission continues to look at long-term plans for particular utilities, Peterson urges residents to go to the ACC website and read the information provided there. She also encourages the public to engage with the commission and be heard.
When it comes to resource adequacy, or reliable power, Peterson said the commission holds energy and water preparedness meetings at the commission that can be watched online.
“It’s really important to me to continue to communicate by speaking at events like this,” she said.
“The biggest thing that I can leave with you tonight is to please engage with us. You can get on our website, azcc.gov, and click on our photo and send us letters that we put in a docket.”
Held at the Huachuca City Senior Center, Peterson’s presentation was followed by representatives of utility-related organizations as well as nonprofits with programs that help low income residents with utility bills during tough times. Organizations that were represented at the session included Southwest Gas, Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Liberty Utilities, the Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps and Whetstone Water Company.
The event was organized by Huachuca City town council member Deb Trate as the first of a list of spotlight speakers hosted by the town library.
“Prior to COVID, the library held its spotlight speaker event every month," Trate said. "It was a very popular community service that people looked forward to. I wanted to organize this one so people in Cochise County could hear Lea Peterson and talk to members of the other organizations. I'm glad the library is starting them up again."