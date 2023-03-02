SIERRA VISTA — Two years ago, April Trappe's life was golden.
Her new business that just opened was named Best Specialty Services in the Herald/Review's annual 2020 Best of Cochise County, and she was on a skyrocketing roll.
Looking radiant and smiling from ear-to-ear in the magazine's photo, her April's Arts, Crafts & PPE she started just two months earlier was picking up steam and notoriety for the colorful face masks she was designing at the outbreak of COVID-19.
Forced to close the daycare center she ran for five years because of the pandemic, she quickly switched gears, dusted off her sewing machine and turned the daycare room into a workshop where she was cranking out thousands of masks — which weren't in stores at the time — and sold them through a website. She also donated hundreds more.
Like millions of others whose income was suddenly derailed by the pandemic, her new business with a steady income stream couldn't have come at a better time. Her husband had just been furloughed from Freeport-McMoRan, a major copper producer based in Phoenix, and the business helped sustain their life.
Her masks were a new, distinctive product that hit the market at the right time, and she was filling orders as fast as she could make them.
"The journey has been serendipitous, and I'm excited for the future possibilities," she told the Herald/Review in 2020.
But less than 24 months later, April Trappe's world cracked wide open, and the "future possibilities" spiraled into a descent into the darkness of mental illness she is still trying to fight her way out of.
Trappe is one of nearly 50 million Americans experiencing a mental illness, according to the nonprofit Mental Health America, which says 4.91% are experiencing a severe mental illness.
Even more frightening, the American Psychological Association says two-thirds of psychologists reported seeing an increase in the severity among symptoms in patients in 2022.
Arizona ranks 35th in the nation for the prevalence of adult mental illness.
How it began
Married for 10 years last month to Ben Trappe — a big, strapping guy who closes abandoned mines, does smelter reclamation for Freeport and is deeply in love with his wife — April began complaining of a stomach sickness last year that continued getting worse. Appointments to a gastroenterologist were delayed for months during COVID, and the earliest one could be scheduled was five months out.
Her husband refused to have her wait that long. Her pain was so intense he took her to the emergency room at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood where he was working on a smelter reclamation project.
That's where his and April's world took a nosedive into a nightmare the Trappes are still struggling to live through.
She has been diagnosed five times — Trappe thinks incorrectly — for premenstrual dysphoric and post-traumatic stress disorders to generalized anxiety, depression and bipolar disorders. With each diagnosis came a round of pharmaceutical drugs Trappe believes have played havoc with her mental state.
"There's no operating manual for husbands or anyone watching a loved one going through this, or even trying to understand what's going on," said Trappe. "It just gets deeper, and the diagnosis seems to keep changing. And so do the meds, which is a big part of the problem."
While walking down the hall in the ER, Trappe saw a slew of doctors and nurses with equipment running to where his wife had been sitting, attending to her. With no history of heart problems, she was going through a sudden episode of ventricular tachycardia, an often life-threatening form of abnormal heart arrhythmia that can cause cardiac arrest.
"Her heart was suddenly flipping, and she must have coded because she went through a near-death experience that changed her entire mental state," said Trappe. "She became a different person obsessed with Jesus."
Released after four days, Trappe said all she talked about was God, Jesus and a higher power. Trappe said the couple were not church goers.
"She would have said she was a practicing atheist," he said. "Suddenly it was as if she swallowed some kind of Jesus truth serum, saying that Jesus had shown what heaven looked like and everything was OK."
But when she began acting out and turning verbally aggressive — calling a slate of people in the middle of the night, from her daughter, classmates she hadn't spoken to in years, former district managers and friends — and berating them, Trappe realized something was seriously wrong.
"Nothing was cohesive with what she was saying to them," he said. "To me, it looked like she was dropping into a psychosis. She was taking beta blockers for her heart so I thought she might be having a pharmaceutical reaction. Short of gagging and binding her, I didn't know what to do or how to help her."
Follow-up visit, breakdown
At a follow-up visit at VVMC, things quickly spun out of control. Trappe said April wasn't getting what she wanted from her specialist; she became verbally aggressive and refused to leave until he gave her concrete answers about her medical condition. He called the hospital's security team.
"It was like she was having a sit-down protest, and I didn't know what to do," said Trappe. "She's not listening to me, she's becoming more verbally combative to the doctor, to me and to security, yelling 'don't touch me, I'm not leaving until I get answers.' She had never ever been like this. I told the doctor this is not the woman I brought into the hospital this morning."
A crisis evaluator, a psychiatric professional who April had briefly seen at the hospital, was called in. Still talking about Jesus, Trappe said his wife told the evaluator she wanted to go home "to hug her husband, fly kites and spread kindness." The evaluator called the police and an ambulance transported her to a hospital in the Phoenix area.
"At this point, she's in an utter panic, and I'm a mess," said Trappe. "I try to reach out to touch her as she's being taken away but I can't, and she's acting out again."
During the drive from Cottonwood to Phoenix, Trappe said April claimed she was physically mistreated by the ambulance crew for acting out.
"She didn't know where she was being taken," he said. "She thought she was being kidnapped or taken for human trafficking."
She was transported three more times, once to Copper Springs Hospital, a recovery-based intake center in Avondale, until her behavior worsened, and then to Recovery Innovations, a private psychiatric hospital in Peoria. She was eventually transferred to a long-term care facility in Phoenix before being released in her husband's care following a psych evaluation on March 17, 2022, the Trappe's 10th wedding anniversary. Although her aggression was almost gone, Trappe said April's mood changed to one of depression.
Winding up at CVMC
Trappe was still working for Freeport and was transferred to Monticello, Utah, to close abandoned mines. While caring for April and trying to wean her off drugs, the PTSD she was now diagnosed with took a toll on their marriage. The couple separated; Trappe continued working in Utah and April stayed with a longtime friend in Colorado who helped her try to recover.
"The whole family was torn by all of this," said Trappe. "It was like a bomb went off in our lives."
They eventually got back together to restart their marriage when Trappe returned to Sierra Vista for work closer to home. Committed to helping April become well again, the couple dug in and took on a yeoman's workload on the road toward mental recovery, traversing their way through all the PTSD, depression, panic and premenstrual dysphoric disorder diagnoses.
"It was five days every week of group therapy, seeing medical psychiatrists week after week," said Trappe. "We were doing the work, doing life, and doing good."
Until they suddenly weren't.
A longtime member of Alcoholic Anonymous, whose group meetings she attended faithfully for years, April's mood swing exploded at a meeting Feb 5.
"She hadn't been acting out anymore, but at the AA meeting she did," said Trappe. "She became verbally combative and had an unfortunate break with the group. They told her not to return and took a protective order out against her."
From there, her behavior spiraled down and began to revert to where it was months ago.
"A psychiatrist she had been seeing noticed a change in the volume of her talk of Jesus," said Trappe. "Southeastern Arizona Behavioral Health Services came to the house to evaluate her and petitioned her to Canyon Vista Medical Center for psychiatric care. The police were called, and she went willingly."
But problems quickly began shortly after April was admitted. Trappe said she refused to take prescribed meds — even for her blood pressure, which he said is dangerously high — and she had to be forcibly held down once and given a shot because she became physically combative. He's trying to see if they can work with a naturopathic doctor as an alternative.
April recently was diagnosed as bipolar, and Trappe said he fears his wife may be headed for court-ordered treatment.
"When all is said and done, she could be placed under court-ordered psychiatric care for a year, which means 180 days in intake," he said. "She's struggling in there right now. But she says she has 'God-fidence' and believes everything will be OK. And so do I.
"I have to."