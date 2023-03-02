SIERRA VISTA — Two years ago, April Trappe's life was golden.

Her new business that just opened was named Best Specialty Services in the Herald/Review's annual 2020 Best of Cochise County, and she was on a skyrocketing roll.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?