This story is part of a series on the ongoing legal controversy over trespass cattle and grazing authorizations within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
The ongoing lawsuits over the Bureau of Land Management’s oversight of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area focus in part on cows in the river. Since 2021, more than 130 trespass cattle complaints have been filed with the BLM.
Grazing is legal in the SPRNCA, but only on four designated BLM grazing leases. Cows are not supposed to be on the river, and the allotment holders are required by the BLM to maintain fences to away from the river.
So where are the cows coming from?
While there are only four allotments with acreage in the SPRNCA, the entire conservation area is surrounded by other grazing leases. Cows from nearby ranches are often documented in the Center for Biological Diversity’s trespass cattle complaints.
Cows from the four allotments in the SPRNCA do occasionally make their way onto the river. Lance Clawson, the Lucky Hills allotment holder and Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District supervisor, admitted he found two of his bulls in the river last year.
He said that he spent a week riding the river searching for them once he realized they were missing. Once they were found, he took one of them to auction to prevent it from leading the other into the river again.
He pointed out that he and other ranchers don’t want their cows getting into the river any more than the environmental groups suing the BLM. He said it’s time consuming and expensive looking for lost cows on the river.
He believes he and the other allotment holders in the SPRNCA are being unfairly singled out for the issue of trespass cattle. He believes a majority of the cows found on the river are coming from ranches to the north and south of him.
“What’s sad is we’re getting a bad reputation for cattle that aren’t even ours,” he said. “To me, it’s extremely biased because there are allotments up and down from the Mexican border all the way north of Benson. So why these? Why are these four being singled out?”
The BLM has the SPRNCA fenced off from nearby ranches. But maintaining fences is hard work, and the agency has admitted it is understaffed and underfunded.
As part of the ongoing lawsuits, the Center for Biological Diversity is attempting to get a court order to ensure that the BLM repairs and maintains the fences around the SPRNCA.
Complaints over the BLM’s lack of fence maintenance in the preserve are coming not only from the environmental groups. They’re coming from local ranchers, too, who say it often falls to them to maintain the agency’s fences.
John Ladd, the chairman of the NRCD, said he has put a lot of work into maintaining the SPRNCA’s boundary fence that borders his private property. He said this is technically the BLM’s job, but they don’t have the manpower to do it and if it doesn’t get done, his cows will end up in the river.
Clawson said the BLM has provided him and other allotment holders with fencing materials to help maintain the boundary fences, but it would be nice if they could send crews out to help with the work periodically.
He said many of the areas where the boundary fence is on his allotment are extremely remote. In some of the areas, there are no roads to drive in from, so he ends up packing in heavy equipment for miles.
“It would be nice is they could send a fencing crew out periodically to assess the fences and help maintain them,” said Clawson. “Especially in the areas that are pretty remote.”
It’s also possible some of the trespass cattle are coming across the border from Mexico when the floodgates in the border wall are open.
Ladd’s ranch borders Mexico and the SPRNCA. He said that before the wall was built, cattle crossing from Mexico along the river was a regular occurrence. He used to organize roundups with the Mexican ranchers across the border from his property to return cattle that had crossed the border along the river.
Today, less cattle cross the border using the river because of the border wall. But when the floodgates are open, Ladd says this still happens.
He isn’t the only one saying some of the cattle are coming from Mexico. So does Tricia Gerodette, a local conservation advocate.